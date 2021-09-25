Special Race Series in GTA Online: All you need to know

With the most recent weekly update, Rockstar removed several Adversary Modes from GTA Online. The Special Race Series is one of the other game modes that has also been axed.

As the name implies, the Special Vehicle Stunt Races were a series of races that could only be completed with special vehicles. The availability of such diverse game modes in GTA Online has been one of its primary attractions.

According to Rockstar, the removal was done to make way for new content in the future. This article explains everything there is to know about the Special Race Series in GTA Online.

GTA Online: What were the Special Vehicle Stunt Races?

The Special Vehicle Stunt Races were released as part of the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update to GTA Online. They were a variation on the Stunt Races already present in the game.

These are bespoke stunt races centered on some of the unique abilities of the Special Vehicles in GTA Online. The vehicles include the likes of Rocket Voltic, Blazer Aqua, Ruiner 2000, Deluxo, Stromberg, and Thruster.

A quick way to earn cash and RP in GTA Online is to complete the Daily Objectives. 'Participate in a Special Race Series' is one such objective that emerges from time to time. Some players are stuck with an impossible to complete Daily Objective now that this game mode has been removed.

There were 30 unique races under the Special Race Series in GTA Online. These were different for each of the 6 cars.

Blazer Aqua:

Beach Party

Into the Dam

Island Hopping

Storm Drain

Surf and Turf

Water Slide

Rocket Voltic:

Ascent

Atmosphere

Bumblebee

Pulse

Redneck

The Loop

Zebra II

Ruiner 2000:

Criss Cross

Damned

Drop Ship

Night Ride

Steeplechase

Target

Tube Rider

Deluxo:

Cresting

Raton Race

Stadium Flyover

Techno

Stromberg :

Plunge

Spindrift

The Kraken

Thruster :

Chiliad Drop

FlyLo Challenge

Vinewood Air Tours

The Special Race Series provided an arcade racing experience in GTA Online. Most of them took place above Los Santos, in specially designed circuits that looked straight out of a Hot Wheels trackset.

The driving mechanics in GTA Online are perfectly adapted to such over-the-top gameplay. It is much more simplified than its predecessor, but it doesn't give off that impression to most players.

