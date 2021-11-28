Where can GTA Online players buy the Kosatka Submarine?

GTA Online players can only access Cayo Perico if they buy a Kosatka Submarine, so they should know where to buy it.

The Cayo Perico heist is one of the most lucrative in GTA Online. Players can earn several million within a few days. The trade-off is that they must buy a submarine that also costs millions. Eventually, they will see a major return on their investments, so it's worth it.

GTA Online players have to get their hands on the Kosatka Submarine. This powerful vessel will allow them to traverse underwater depths as it sneaks into private islands. There is a lot of money to be made in Cayo Perico, and it all begins with the Kosatka Submarine.

How to buy the Kosatka Submarine in GTA Online

The Kosatka Submarine is a very expensive purchase, but the Cayo Perico heist will offset the costs. GTA Online players can make lots of money with these missions, but they need to start from somewhere. Here's how one can buy the submarine, in addition to its prerequisites.

Go to Warstock Cache and Carry

GTA Online players can buy the submarine online, but they first need to activate a cut-scene. They can meet Miguel Madrazzo over at the Music Locker. He will give them the details on the Cayo Perico heist.

Warstock Cache and Carry will now have the submarine in stock. It's one of the most expensive items in the entire game, depending on which version is bought.

The Kosatka Submarine is sold within the price range of $2,200,000 to $9,085,000. Players can upgrade it with various features, such as a sonar station and a weapons workshop. This would add several million to the original base costs of the submarine.

GTA Online players need it for Cayo Perico

Cayo Perico missions require the use of the Kosatka Submarine. As previously stated, players will have to meet with Miguel at the Music Locker. They can only do so if they are a CEO, VIP, or MC President. Once that is all settled, the players can begin the Cayo Perico heist.

The submarine has several useful features, depending on the upgrades. One example is the sonar station that keeps track of enemy submarines. Players can also use it to find underwater treasures.

GTA Online favors those with deep bank accounts. Players can stay one step ahead by purchasing the Kosatka Submarine. It will eventually pay off with return visits to Cayo Perico. The best part is that these missions can be done solo, just in case they don't want to rely on teammates.

Take advantage of this week's deals (November 2021)

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, Overtime Rumble returns with Double Rewards, and more: This week in GTA Online, all hosts can scout the Panther Statue as a Primary Target on their first playthrough of The Cayo Perico Heist.Plus, Overtime Rumble returns with Double Rewards, and more: rsg.ms/6ac76f5 This week in GTA Online, all hosts can scout the Panther Statue as a Primary Target on their first playthrough of The Cayo Perico Heist.Plus, Overtime Rumble returns with Double Rewards, and more: rsg.ms/6ac76f5 https://t.co/8en8J4cpsc

The rare Panther Statue is currently the Primary Target for GTA Online players. They can receive a free pair of orange shades by completing the heist prep missions, which can only be done with a submarine. Now is a great time to earn cash rewards as players steal from El Rubio.

GTA Online ends its heist month with a bang as players head towards the Cayo Perico. The Panther Statue is exceedingly valuable, so one should go after it while they still can.

