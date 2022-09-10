5 best GTA Online vehicles with Sprunk liveries

There isn't much time left to cast votes for the Sprunk and eCola contest in GTA Online.

Rockstar Games will count all the votes after September 14, 2022, to decide the winning brand. In the meantime, players can get free Sprunk and eCola liveries for their vehicles.

Sprunk is particularly known for their bright green colors. Some of these custom paint jobs will really stand out, so players should head over to a local auto shop today.

Pegassi Bati 801RR, Enus Paragon R (Armored), and 3 other awesome vehicles with Sprunk liveries in GTA Online

1) Declasse Hotring Saber

GTA Online players shouldn't miss out on the free Declasse Hotring Saber. From now until September 14, they can visit the auto shop and claim the prize. The vehicle comes with select liveries for both Sprunk and eCola.

The Declasse Hotring Saber is a really fast racecar with a fair amount of stability. However, players will also need to adjust to its wide turning radius.

Players don't have to spend anything on this vehicle unless they want to modify it with special upgrades.

2) Pegassi Bati 801RR

The Pegassi Bati 801RR is an affordable GTA Online vehicle with a free Sprunk livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online beginners won't have any trouble gaining access to the Pegassi Bati 801RR. It only costs a measly $15,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. The free Sprunk livery also makes it look livelier.

The Pegassi Bati 801RR is the most accessible motorcycle in the entire game. It offers great performance stats, including responsive controls and exceptional speed. The lightweight design also helps with the acceleration rate.

If a player is trying out GTA Online for the first time, this motorcycle should be a priority.

3) Overflod Imorgon

The Overflod Imorgon is an electric vehicle in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players can live a greener lifestyle with this electric vehicle. The Sprunk livery is also a nice touch. However, they will have to fork over $2,165,000 at the Legendary Motorsport website.

The Overflod Imorgon doesn't perform too well in straights, but it's very good in sharp corners. Players can even avoid traction loss with its high acceleration. The combination of braking and handling will carry drivers when making turns at high speeds.

4) Enus Paragon R (Armored)

The armored variation of the Paragon R (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can unlock this version of the Paragon R by completing six casino missions. Of course, they have to host all the missions.

The Enus Paragon R (Armored) fuses smooth handling and superior top speed, along with armor-plating and bullet-resistant windows. It will protect players from at least one explosion and several rounds of gunfire. Players can even defend themselves with a deadly machine gun.

5) Annis ZR350

Xatru @Xatru_ Annis ZR350



Pensaba que estaba inspirado en el Miata pero en verdad lo esta en el RX-7. Vi esa pintura de Sprunk y no me pude resistir a ponersela Annis ZR350Pensaba que estaba inspirado en el Miata pero en verdad lo esta en el RX-7. Vi esa pintura de Sprunk y no me pude resistir a ponersela https://t.co/gAB3x1kEH6

The Annis ZR350 is a classic sports car from the GTA San Andreas days. Players can find it at Legendary Motorsport for $1,615,000. They can also unlock the trade price of $1,211,250 if they level up their LS Car Meet reputation. It should be noted that trade prices are randomized.

With a little bit of practice, the Annis ZR350 can be a respectable sports car. Admittedly, there is a learning curve in GTA Online. Players need to accelerate from the corners if they want to make a turn. However, they can add spoilers to gain better traction on the road.

