Where to get free Sprunk and eCola liveries in GTA Online?

GTA Online players still have a week left to collect the free Sprunk and eCola liveries. For the past two weeks, Rockstar Games has been promoting the Sprunk versus eCola contest.

GTA Online players can show their support by voting for their favorites. Better yet, the game is also giving away free prizes. Players can still get a custom paint job at no additional cost.

However, this special offer will only last until September 14. The contest will end on that particular day, so GTA Online players shouldn't miss out before that happens. At the very least, they can find the right vehicle and put on some free Sprunk and eCola liveries.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

What GTA Online players must do to get those free Sprunk and eCola liveries

Head over to a mod shop

GTA Online players will have to drive their vehicles into a local auto shop. Several of them are scattered across Los Santos and Blaine County. Here are the main locations that players need to consider:

Los Santos Customs (will be marked on the map)

(will be marked on the map) Benny's Original Motor Works (will be marked on the map)

(will be marked on the map) Hao's Special Works (can be found inside the LS Car Meet)

(can be found inside the LS Car Meet) Auto Shops (must be purchased at Maze Bank Foreclosures)

Whenever a player drives into a garage, they will be given a selection of vehicle mods. They will need to scroll down until they find "Livery." It will be easy to find since it's listed in alphabetical order. However, not every vehicle will have the option for custom paint jobs.

From now until September 14, the Sprunk and eCola liveries will be marked as "FREE" in GTA Online. Players will save a little bit of money with this weekly event. Of course, they only have a week left to celebrate, so they have to act quickly. Furthermore, they need the right vehicles for the job.

Only select vehicles have the Sprunk and eCola liveries

Keep in mind that not every vehicle will have the Sprunk or eCola liveries. Of course, players don't want to go running around like a headless chicken. They need a sense of direction on where to find these vehicles.

In any case, GTA Online YouTuber Red Plays has a very helpful playlist. His videos on select vehicles can be seen above. Players can avoid trial and error by looking up these videos. He lists all the compatible vehicles based on their classes, whether they are sports cars or motorcycles.

If the player already has a specific vehicle or they are planning on buying one, they can use these videos as reference guides.

The Sprunk and eCola contest will end on September 14

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



rsg.ms/a021b6d As eCola mounts a final push in the Sprunk vs. eCola showdown, brand ambassadors can telegraph their allegiance by claiming a pair of Red Glow Shades – free for all players logging into GTA Online this week. As eCola mounts a final push in the Sprunk vs. eCola showdown, brand ambassadors can telegraph their allegiance by claiming a pair of Red Glow Shades – free for all players logging into GTA Online this week.rsg.ms/a021b6d https://t.co/ZnzHx3dT2Z

GTA Online players only have a week left to collect all the cool freebies. Much to their delight, custom paint jobs are simply a bonus.

All the votes will be cast by September 14. Players can make theirs count by drinking from a specific brand, claiming a free bodysuit, or joining the Sprunk or eCola crews. It doesn't matter who ends up winning, everyone will receive free merch and money.

Either way, players can show up in the Sprunk or eCola liveries. The green and red color schemes really do stand out in the game.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul