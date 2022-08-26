How to vote for Sprunk versus eCola in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises?

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises is parodying the brand loyalty concept with the recent Sprunk versus eCola events. In the next three weeks, players will be given the chance to cast their votes.

Remember, the official deadline for this event is September 14. Players will have to choose between Sprunk and eCola. Of course, there are a few ways to have their votes counted in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

Players should strike while the iron is hot for this weekly event. as winning brands will be given several exclusive rewards, including rare clothing items and cash bonuses. However, they should be aware of how the voting process works in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

How players can vote for Sprunk or eCola in the latest GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update

Join the Sprunk or eCola crews via Social Club

First and foremost, players need to login to their Rockstar Games Social Club. They need to visit the official website of the same name, and depending on their preferred system, they can set up their account with the PlayStation Network or Xbox Live.

After linking their system and choosing their nickname, players will finally have their accounts ready. They will now have the ability to join a crew online. This social feature allows them to interact with other teams. They should look for the following crews in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises:

Sprunk Official

eCola Official

According to Rockstar, this will be counted as the player's first vote in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. They can now rise up in the ranks and develop their own crew. Players can apply various logos and color schemes from their preferred drinking company.

Take a sip and crush a few cans

Some players might prefer a solo approach to GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. In that case, there is another way to land several votes. Players can also look for a vending machine and find a specific drink. They will need to choose between Sprunk and eCola if they want to cast their vote.

Rockstar will count how many times a player drinks from a particular brand. Of course, they can vote with a vending machine as many times as they want in this game. They can also look for convenience stores or snack bowls in the Los Santos and Blaine County areas.

Wear a specific bodysuit

Last but not least, players can also secure a vote by wearing a Sprunk or eCola bodysuit. They just need to visit a random clothing store and check out the front desk. Players can get a free bodysuit anytime within the next three weeks.

On a related note, they can get a free Declasse Hotring Sabre if they visit the website for Southern San Andreas Super Autos. They will also be given a free Sprunk x eCola livery for their efforts.

What do winners get by September 14?

Rockstar will tally up the votes by the end of September 14, with the winning brand getting custom hats, parachute bags, and varsity jackets.

More importantly, they will also get a free $300,000 bonus for all their hard work. There is still a lot of time between now and September 14 to cast a vote in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

