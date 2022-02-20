Step-by-step guide on making a crew in GTA Online in 2022

GTA Online is such an enjoyable game for individuals and groups of friends to play together. With the introduction of the Rockstar Social Club, gamers worldwide have been able to network and form crews with their friends and other online players.

By forming crews with their friends and other like-minded gamers online, GTA fans have discovered a new way to hone the skills of their teams by hand-picking the members using the crew creation feature.

This article hopes to guide players in making their own crew in GTA Online for 2022.

Have you made your own GTA Online crew yet?

The first step in creating a new crew for players and their friends is to visit the Rockstar Social Club website. If gamers are yet to set up their Social Club profile, it is easy to follow the steps and become a member fast.

Once signed up and on the Rockstar Games Social Club page, it is easy to locate the 'CREW' tab at the top of the homepage. After selecting this tab, gamers can begin their crew by selecting 'CREATE CREW' and entering the first few details.

The first section gamers will need to fill in is their crew details, starting with a name. The name can be whatever the user desires. However, it is recommended to have your name shortened to your Crew Tag, with the following field to fill in. The "tag'', as many people refer to it, is a small badge that follows a GTA Online player's PSN name in lobbies and is four capital letters long.

Crew creation page on socialclub.rockstargmes.com (Image via Rockstar Games)

After settling on a name and tag, players must choose any crew color they like and whether their crew is invite-only for friends or open to random GTA Online gamers. Next, there is an option to select what sort of gamers the crew identifies for the initial setup. The choices can be seen below.

Chatterboxes - like to talk a lot during gaming

Thrill-seekers - enjoy discovering new exciting things in the game

Rebels - mostly do what they feel like

Soldiers - follow orders to complete missions

All-stars - playing a lot of game modes and missions

Selecting one of these 'Crew Types' allows players to build a team with the same intentions in the game, making communication and reaching goals much easier overall. It also helps gamers decide whether they want to join a certain crew.

Option to change GTA Online crew rank titles (Image via Rockstar Games)

The last few steps in creating a crew are elementary. Creators should develop a catchy motto for themselves, ideally more inventive than, "We are the best crew". This motto is best when it encompasses the values of the whole group or is just hilarious to read.

The following two steps are to change the crew rank titles to something more personalized and select the crew action. Changing rank titles is unnecessary unless GTA Online players feel strongly otherwise. The crew action signifies what movement players will make in the game, whether it be flipping the bird, jerking it, a bro-loving chest bump, or throwing up a fist.

Following all of the steps in this article will hopefully have helped GTA Online fans create their own crew in the game. The final thing gamers should do is spend some quality time creating their own unique crew emblem to stand out.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar