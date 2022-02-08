×
Step-by-step beginner's guide to making Crew Emblems in GTA 5 Online

Custom Crew Emblems can be placed on clothes and vehicles (Image via Fiverr)
Somawk Banerjee
Modified Feb 08, 2022 09:04 PM IST
Roaming the streets in GTA Online alone can seem quite intimidating as lobbies are overflowing with trigger-happy players adamant about killing defenseless gamers. More often than not, griefers team up to wipe the lobby clean and bump up the KD Ratio.

Rolling with a crew is the best way to go, as gamers can help each other and counter these sick people. Creating a crew is pretty straightforward, but this article talks about doing it in style. Custom crew emblems can be made and used to create unique identities.

Creating a Custom Emblem in GTA Online

Getting a custom emblem for the crew is essential to stand out in-game. This feature is currently only available to PC players. Players also need to have a Rockstar Games Social Club account. Let's run down the steps required to create the said custom emblem.

Step1: Open a web browser [Chrome, Firefox, etc.]

Step 2: Navigate to the https://socialclub.rockstargames.com/crews page.

Step 3: Sign in to the Social Club account that needs the emblem.

Step 4: Hover over the Crews tab and click on My Crews.

Step 5: On the next page, click Emblems and click Create Emblem.

Step 6: Open a new tab and search for GTA 5 Emblems. The first result should redirect to https://en.gtalogo.com/.

Step 7: Click on the selected emblem and hit the copy button.

Step 8: Go back to the Social Club tab and open developer tools through the hamburger or kebab menu on the top right. The ctrl+shift+i shortcut can also be used.

Step 9: Navigate to the console menu from the top bar, paste the copied code, and then enter.

Step 10: Refresh the page, and the copied image should be visible in the editor.

Step 11: Hover over the current emblem in the list beneath the editor and hit save.

Step 12: Go back to the My Crews page and hover over the current emblem to edit it.

Step 13: Click Start New and then Publish the new custom emblem. This might take a couple of minutes, but it will eventually be there.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
