How to create a crew in GTA Online: A step-by-step guide

Rolling around with your squad is absolutely the way to go in GTA Online. While playing the game alone is an option, it will not last long. The lobbies in Freemode are teeming with enraged players intent on annihilating anyone who crosses their path.

As a result, it's always a good idea to have a team keep an eye out for all its members in GTA Online. Not only is it cool to have a crew's tag before one's name, but hanging out with a crew also occasionally results in bonus RP.

Rockstar Social Club enables users to form crews in GTA Online and other Rockstar games. For example, if a crew was made in Max Payne 3's Multiplayer, it will be carried over to GTA Online.

GTA Online: Steps to making a crew

To begin creating a crew, gamers must first go to the Rockstar Social Club website on their PC. PC gamers can create their own crews in the Rockstar Social Club app, which is required to play GTA 5 and GTA Online.

To create a crew on the Rockstar Social Club app/website, players need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Click on the Crews tab at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Click Create a Crew, found below the image at the top of the page.

Step 3: Choose your crew type and enter the crew details.

Step 4: Tick the Invited-only box if you do not want anyone to join the crew without your permission. Leaving this box empty will allow anyone to join the crew, making it a public crew. There are advantages and disadvantages to both group types.

Step 5: Then, click "Save this crew" and the crew will be created.

Players can assign duties and positions to each member of the crew in addition to designing the crew's logo. Completing tasks with your crew is critical for leveling up faster in GTA Online, since Rockstar awards 20% RP for a friend and an additional 10% RP for crew members.

Plus, showing up to a session with automobiles adorned with custom stickers of the crew's emblem or logo is always an advantage and looks cool.

