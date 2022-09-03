What GTA Online players should know about Sprunk versus eCola event

The Sprunk vs. eCola event is underway in GTA Online, and players can participate in it if they haven't already. Rockstar Games has asked gamers to vote for their favorite drink between the two brands that are essentially in-game versions of Sprite and Coca-Cola.

The Sprunk and eCola contest gives players several different voting methods, some of which will offer free rewards. Here's a quick look at how players can cast their votes and potentially win big prizes. They still have over a week to do so.

A guide to Sprunk vs. eCola event in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Players can vote for their favorite brand to win special prizes

GTA Online players have plenty of ways to vote for either brand. First and foremost, they can look for a vending machine and select a specific drink. Whether it's Sprunk or eCola, every crushed can counts as a single vote. Gamers can consume as many drinks as they want.

They can also sign up for Rockstar Games Social Club and join a crew. Sprunk and eCola both have official teams on the main website. Registered players can even apply company logos and colors to their favorite clothes and vehicles.

Lastly, gamers can get a free Sprunk or eCola bodysuit. They just need to visit any clothing store and check out the front desk. Either bodysuit will count as a vote for its respective brand.

GTA Online giving away freebies

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, get a free Hotring Sabre this week and slap the free eCola x Sprunk livery on it to complete the look: Head to any clothing store for a free Sprunk or eCola Bodysuit. Each one claimed counts as a vote in the Sprunk vs. eCola event.Plus, get a free Hotring Sabre this week and slap the free eCola x Sprunk livery on it to complete the look: rsg.ms/65688e1 Head to any clothing store for a free Sprunk or eCola Bodysuit. Each one claimed counts as a vote in the Sprunk vs. eCola event.Plus, get a free Hotring Sabre this week and slap the free eCola x Sprunk livery on it to complete the look: rsg.ms/65688e1 https://t.co/sxeMITbitm

While the event is still ongoing, Rockstar will be giving away free items. For instance, the price for the previously mentioned bodysuits is set at zero dollars. GTA Online players can also get a free Hotring Sabre if they visit Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Gamers don't have to pay for anything the next few weeks. However, this special offer will only last until the end of the event.

The Hotring Saber can also be modified with a free Sprunk x eCola livery. Players simply need to visit a local auto shop. The red and green colors are meant to contrast each other since they are complementary. It's the perfect way to complete the look for this event.

Winners will be decided after September 14

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Get free Green Oversize Shades, peruse all-green lineups at vehicle showrooms, and more.



Plus, free Sprunk and eCola liveries: As Sprunk vs. eCola reaches fever pitch and Sprunk marketing dollars flood the streets, Los Santos is awash in a sea of green.Get free Green Oversize Shades, peruse all-green lineups at vehicle showrooms, and more.Plus, free Sprunk and eCola liveries: rsg.ms/c36f2f1 As Sprunk vs. eCola reaches fever pitch and Sprunk marketing dollars flood the streets, Los Santos is awash in a sea of green.Get free Green Oversize Shades, peruse all-green lineups at vehicle showrooms, and more.Plus, free Sprunk and eCola liveries: rsg.ms/c36f2f1 https://t.co/JjnzQCkWyr

GTA Online generally resets every Thursday, which is why September 14 lands on a Wednesday. It will be the last day to cast votes for Sprunk or eCola. Rockstar will tally the results and reveal them soon. All players will be rewarded for their efforts in the end.

The winning brand will send players their own stylized hats, varsity jackets, and parachute bags. Gamers will also receive $300,000 if they log in to GTA Online anytime within the last three weeks of the event. Moreover, the best part is that they don't really have to do much. Players only need to log in and spend a few minutes collecting all the free items.

Since this week is mainly focused on Sprunk, the final week will definitely direct its attention to eCola.

