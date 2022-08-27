How to get a free Sprunk and eCola bodysuit in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises?

In GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, players can support Sprunk or eCola by wearing a specific bodysuit. From now until September 14, they will be casting votes for their favorite drinking company.

Players will be given the chance to win extra prizes. GTA Online Criminal Enterprises is also giving away bonus rewards in relation to Sprunk and eCola, such as the Declasse Hotring Sabre.

Win or lose, players can still get their hands on free gifts. They can now rock green and red bodysuits in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. If players are roaming the public lobby, they can expect to see a lot of strange costumes. Of course, they need to learn how to get one for themselves.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises offers free Sprunk and eCola bodysuits for next few weeks

Where to find the bodysuits?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, get a free Hotring Sabre this week and slap the free eCola x Sprunk livery on it to complete the look: Head to any clothing store for a free Sprunk or eCola Bodysuit. Each one claimed counts as a vote in the Sprunk vs. eCola event.Plus, get a free Hotring Sabre this week and slap the free eCola x Sprunk livery on it to complete the look: rsg.ms/65688e1 Head to any clothing store for a free Sprunk or eCola Bodysuit. Each one claimed counts as a vote in the Sprunk vs. eCola event.Plus, get a free Hotring Sabre this week and slap the free eCola x Sprunk livery on it to complete the look: rsg.ms/65688e1 https://t.co/sxeMITbitm

Players will have to make trips to any nearby clothing store. It doesn't matter if they are currently residing in Los Santos or Blaine County. Players just need to stop by the following locations:

Binco

Discount Store

SubUrban

Ponsonbys

All the clothing stores will sell the same products in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Unlike GTA 5, there is no major difference between things like Binco and Ponsonbys. This makes it easier for players to find what they're looking for in the game, specifically the Sprunk and eCola bodysuits.

Upong walking up to the main menu, a menu prompt will redirect players to the store's clothing selection. They need to scroll all the way down to "Outfits: Bodysuits." This is where they will find the Sprunk and eCola bodysuits. For a limited time, players will not be charged anything for the suits.

Putting on the bodysuit

Once they obtain the bodysuits, players will have to eventually store them somewhere. Anytime one wants to put on a bodysuit again, they just need to visit a wardrobe. Every type of apartment should always have one in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

Alternatively, players can also save their outfits and wear them via the Interaction Menu. It's a quick and easy way to wear bodysuits while on the go. Some players don't want to drive all the way to some random building just so they can switch clothes. This is why it's a good idea to save outfits in the game.

Regardless of which bodysuit the player wears, they should consider getting both the Sprunk and eCola outfits. It's likely going to be a limited time event in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Players will always have these bodysuits in their wardrobe, so it's better to buy them now rather than later.

Each bodysuit will count as a single vote

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Start by joining the official Sprunk or eCola Crew on Social Club, then pound as many cans as your stomach can handle — each one is a vote: Sprunk and eCola are asking fans to stand up and be counted. Over the next 3 weeks, cast votes for your favorite.Start by joining the official Sprunk or eCola Crew on Social Club, then pound as many cans as your stomach can handle — each one is a vote: rsg.ms/65688e1 Sprunk and eCola are asking fans to stand up and be counted. Over the next 3 weeks, cast votes for your favorite.Start by joining the official Sprunk or eCola Crew on Social Club, then pound as many cans as your stomach can handle — each one is a vote: rsg.ms/65688e1 https://t.co/P8A8ZYqks7

If the player gets a free bodysuit, it will count towards the voting process in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Rockstar will tally all the votes for Sprunk and eCola by September 14. The winning brand will be rewarded with bonus cash and clothes. In the meantime, players can still get free items.

The Sprunk and eCola bodysuits will be available for the next few weeks. Players should get this over with as soon as possible, just so they don't forget about it later. It's going to be a busy next few weeks in this game.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul