What is the Apartment glitch in GTA Online?

The apartment/garage glitch in GTA Online was all the rage last year. Exploiting this glitch guaranteed huge rewards and even allowed players to make millions in a matter of minutes. Understandably, a lot of players started taking advantage of this glitch and made insane amounts of money.

What exactly is the apartment glitch in GTA Online?

The apartment/garage glitch in GTA Online allowed players to trade in their property for the differential repeatedly, and in a sense, have a source of infinite money.

Since this was a fairly easy glitch to exploit, and the returns were insane, it became excessively common to the point where almost every player had been using this glitch. Nearly everyone became a billionaire in a matter of minutes, unfairly tipping the scales of success in GTA Online.

This naturally did not sit well with Rockstar Games, who quickly cracked down on this plague.

Like many times before, the ban wave successfully took care of this glitch, as Rockstar leveled the playing ground by wiping the money off the accused accounts and patching this annoying GTA Online glitch.

With the addition of the new heists and a massive roster of gigs available, players will probably not need to use an exploit to earn boatloads of cash in GTA Online.

Did players get banned for using this glitch?

GTA Online is perhaps one of the most successful online counterparts from the house of Rockstar Games. One of the reasons it has been able to maintain its massive popularity is, of course, the experience it offers the players. Yet another reason for it is the competent anti-cheat system the title features.

When Rockstar Games caught wind of this exploit that had plagued GTA Online and that many players were using this glitch, they immediately took action.

Rockstar Games banned a large number of players from GTA Online for using this glitch, which later came to be known as the Ban Wave of 2020. The company reset and banned the accounts and wiped all their in-game money in GTA Online.

This is hardly surprising, as Rockstar Games has always been instead strictly against violating the game's integrity in any form.

Me after doing the money glitch on gta online just for rockstar to reset my account the next day: pic.twitter.com/gLhIdSJYIu — dracoh ☆ (@BrandNewDraco) August 23, 2020

