How to get a free Hotring Sabre in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

A free Declasse Hotring Sabre can be obtained in The Criminal Enterprises in GTA Online over the next few weeks. The latest weekly update focuses on a contest between the Sprunk and eCola beverage brands, and players have until September 14 to cast their votes for either of the two choices. In celebration of this Sprunk X eCola event, Rockstar Games is giving the car away for free.

The Hotring Sabre is classified as a sports car in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, and players should get the free vehicle while the offer is available, which would only take a few minutes. Here's how they can do that.

Players shouldn't miss their chance to get a free Hotring Sabre in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

How to claim the prize

For starters, players will need to visit the main website of Southern San Andreas Super Autos and filter the car selection. Then, they should look for the Declasse Hotring Sabre, which will be listed among the lower-priced vehicles.

Under normal circumstances, the Hotring Sabre costs $830,000 in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. However, courtesy of the latest update, players can get it free of charge. They will save a lot of money in the process. Better yet, they could also test out a new vehicle they wouldn't normally drive.

On a related note, players can also get a free Sprunk x eCola livery. They just need to visit a local auto shop. The paint job is listed under the Livery section. Half the vehicle will be sprayed with eCola red, while the other half will feature Sprunk green. It's a visually striking contrast of colors for this sports car.

Is the Hotring Racer any good?

The Hotring Sabre is among the faster sports cars in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. However, its substandard acceleration slightly reduces its appeal. Players also need to be careful when making corners with this car as it doesn't have the best turning radius. Also, driving in this vehicle is somehow even worse on rough terrain.

Despite these flaws, the Hotring Sabre is a very stable car, just as long as players don't hit anything on the road.

Based on calculations by YouTuber Broughy1322, this sports car can reach a top speed of 121.75 miles per hour. Of course, gamers will need to fully upgrade the Hotring Sabre in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises for that to happen. One thing to note in this regard is that though the vehicle might be free, the performance enhancements are not.

Players likely have until September 14

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises constantly rotates its weekly events. Sprunk versus eCola will last a bit longer than usual, but there is still a deadline. Players should strike while the iron is hot.

Rockstar hasn't directly stated how long the free bonus will last. However, considering it's meant to commemorate Sprunk versus eCola, it's safe to assume that September 14 is when the offer ends. Even if that's not the case, it wouldn't hurt the player to visit Southern San Andreas Super Autos as soon as possible to get the car.

A free Hotring Sabre is a welcome addition to GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Players will normally save their money for only the most competitive vehicles. However, when an $830,000 car is suddenly free, the opportunity to acquire it for no money is not something a gamer should neglect.

