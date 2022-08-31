How to look for vending machines in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises?

Believe it or not, there is a really easy way to find vending machines in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Players should definitely join the ongoing Sprunk and eCola event. Over the next few weeks, they will cast votes for their favorite drinking brand. Winners get to enjoy some fun bonuses in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

The easiest voting method is by going through a vending machine and drinking from a specific brand. However, GTA Online Criminal Enterprises has a really large map, so finding these locations would normally take some time.

Finding a vending machine has never been easier in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Try using the following website

gtaweb.eu/en/gtao-map#ls… For the duration of the Sprunk vs. eCola event, all vending machines with these drinks was added the map. Thanks @TezFunz2 for the idea. #GTAOnline For the duration of the Sprunk vs. eCola event, all vending machines with these drinks was added the map. Thanks @TezFunz2 for the idea. #GTAOnline gtaweb.eu/en/gtao-map#ls…

Twitter user @PLTytus has made it easier for everybody to look for vending machines. Based on the feedback from @TezFunz2, he decided to update his interactive map for GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. This will last all the way until the end of September 14.

GTAWeb.eu is a website dedicated to finding collectibles. If players click on the link above, they will be redirected to a satellite view of the entire map. They will see multiple icons that indicate Sprunk and eCola vending machines. Players can zoom in on the map so they can see more clearly.

Predictably, there are more vending machines on the Los Santos portion of the map. There also seems to be more eCola vendors in general. Either way, there are vending machines for almost every populated area in the game. @PLTytus made this challenge a lot more straightforward now.

It's a very convenient way to cast a few votes

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises doesn't outright tell players where they can find vending machines. Conventional wisdom suggests that they look through convenience stores. However, if a player is looking for a specific brand, they won't be guaranteed to find it through random locations.

For this reason, GTAWeb.eu is a very useful website for the Sprunk x eCola event. Players are able to cast their votes just by consuming drinks, which is why they need to know where to find these vendors. It's also a reliable way to restore health if one is running low and they don't have snacks.

Players can also use the website for other purposes. GTA Online Criminal Enterprises has several collectibles that can be very difficult to find, such as the action figures and playing cards. GTAWeb.eu has a filter on the left hand side of the screen, so players can look for a specific collectible.

Remember, the event will end on September 14

Plus, get a free Hotring Sabre this week and slap the free eCola x Sprunk livery on it to complete the look: Head to any clothing store for a free Sprunk or eCola Bodysuit. Each one claimed counts as a vote in the Sprunk vs. eCola event.Plus, get a free Hotring Sabre this week and slap the free eCola x Sprunk livery on it to complete the look: rsg.ms/65688e1 Head to any clothing store for a free Sprunk or eCola Bodysuit. Each one claimed counts as a vote in the Sprunk vs. eCola event.Plus, get a free Hotring Sabre this week and slap the free eCola x Sprunk livery on it to complete the look: rsg.ms/65688e1 https://t.co/sxeMITbitm

The Sprunk and eCola event does offer some cool prizes for the winning brand. Players will receive a cash bonus and some exclusive merchandise. This is without even counting freebies like the Hotring Sabre. According to Rockstar, players have until September 14 to cast their votes.

There are plenty of ways to make their voices heard in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. However, some votes can only be counted once, such as getting the bodysuit from a clothing store.

Without question, the most effective way to earn votes is through a vending machine. Players can drink as much as they like with this method. Whether it's Sprunk or eCola, these drinks will count towards the voting total.

