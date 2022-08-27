How to join Sprunk or eCola in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online is hosting one of the most unique events the game has ever seen — a business rivalry between Sprunk and eCola. Two of the most famous fictional soft-drink brands in the GTA universe are competing democratically against each other, and this is where players come in.

Every GTA Online user has the opportunity to have their voice heard by voting for one of the two brands. This can be accomplished by joining one of the brand's crews or drinking a can of Sprunk or eCola, each counting as a single vote.

Step-by-step guide for joining official Sprunk or eCola crews in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

How to join crew

Joining one of the two crews is the same as joining any other crew in GTA Online. Rockstar Games has shared links to both crews on its Twitter handle, and gamers can follow this link to land on the home page of either crew.

Here's the detailed process of joining a crew in-game, explained to beginners:

The first step for players is to log in to their Rockstar Games Social Club account. They must go to the associated official website to create a new account or log in to an existing one.

Users may also connect an Xbox Live or PlayStation Network account to transfer their data from their console.

Their accounts will be created once they have connected their systems and selected a nickname.

All that's left to do is to choose an existing crew from the Crews tab or create a new one.

Rockstar Games Social Club also allows gamers to communicate with other crews and invite friends to join their own crew. The links to Sprunk Official and eCola Official are given in the above tweet, and their crew codes are SPNK and COLA, respectively.

Event details and more ways to vote

Joining either crew will count as a vote for that particular soft brink brand in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. However, this isn't the only means for players to vote for their preferred brand in-game.

Drinking a can of soft drink from either brand will count as a vote for that particular brand.

Wearing a Sprunk or eCola bodysuit is another way for users to get a vote. They only need to go to any accessible clothing stores and get a bodysuit.

The Sprunk and eCola bodysuits can be acquired for free at any moment within the next three weeks.

Event rewards

The Sprunk versus eCola event is live from August 25 to September 14. After the polls close on September 14, the number of Crew Members, beverages drunk, and bodysuits claimed will be added to decide the winner.

All Grand Theft Auto Online gamers would get their Hat, Parachute Bag, and Varsity Jacket and a GTA$300K prize from the winning brand if they logged in during the event. As of writing this article, Sprunk is taking a clear lead in terms of members, with a total of 27,989 members, whereas its rival, eCola, only has 12,717 members.

