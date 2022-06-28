How to join a crew in GTA Online: PC, PS4, & Xbox One guide

In GTA Online, players can create their own crews or even join a preexisting one, which helps in connecting with new players within this huge online community. Teams can often watch out for their members. Moreover, having a crew tag before one's name shows how dedicated players are to this game, and hanging around with a crew occasionally earns extra RP.

However, many players still might not know about this crew feature in GTA Online, so this article will act as a guide and provide them with all the important information regarding crews in GTA Online, and how to sign up for one.

What are Crews in GTA Online?

Crews consist of a group of players that can engage in combat with other crews and even create agreements with them. Up to 1,000 people can join a crew, but there is no cap on the number of people who can join crews made by Rockstar Games. Crews also have their own unique crew emblems.

Players may form a Crew in GTA Online and collaborate on criminal activities as a group. Special perks like enhanced Reputation can be unlocked by joining and rising through the ranks in a crew. Leaderboards are used to monitor crew standings.

Each crew has a distinct hierarchy with leaders, commissioners, lieutenants, representatives, and muscles. Each function has a different set of authority to oversee the crew business, and rank titles can also be specified or changed inside the crew.

How to Join a Crew in GTA Online?

Joining a pre-existing crew in GTA Online is pretty simple and players should not come across any major obstacles while attempting to do so. The following are the steps players need to follow:

Open the pause menu which appears when players press the "esc" button on PC, and the "Start" button on PS4 and Xbox One. Go to the Online tab. Scroll down to the "Crew" tab. Open the "Crew" tab, which will have options on the crews in GTA Online.

After following all of the above-mentioned steps, players will be able to find crews through various methods. They can either join crews by opening up crew invitations that have been sent to them.

They can also join their Friends' crews, and Grand Theft Auto Online provides them with Suggested Crews if they want to meet new players.

How to create your own crew in GTA Online

Many Grand Theft Auto Online players would not want to join someone else's crew and start from the bottom. So, players also have the option to start their own crew. Players just need to follow the steps below, following which they will be able to lead their own crew in Grand Theft Auto Online:

Visit the Rockstar Social Club website. Log into your account. Locate the 'CREW' tab at the top of the homepage. Click on 'CREATE CREW' and enter the first few details.

Players must provide their crew data in the first part, beginning with a name. Users are free to choose whatever name they choose. The following area needs to be filled in, and it is advised to abbreviate your name to your Crew Tag.

The four capital letters, or the "tag," is a little emblem that appears in lobbies after a Grand Theft Auto Online player's PSN name. After completing these steps, players will be able to customize their crew however they want.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far