GTA Online players who exploited the next-gen RP glitch will have their RP reset

A reset wave has recently hit the GTA Online players who abused the next-gen glitches.

When the game first arrived on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, some players took advantage of a really easy RP glitch. To benefit from the glitch, players just needed to perform the Payphone Hit on the Popstar. There was a specific method where players could take him out multiple times and get their RP bonuses.

Rockstar got wind of this particular glitch and in response, their support team has outright confirmed a reset wave. Some players are not happy with these recent developments, while others knew it would happen eventually and were expecting it.

GTA Online players shouldn't have abused the RP glitches

Tylarious @TylariousYT Nothing happens past GTA Online rank 200.... just color changes to your world rank globe. Never understood why people glitch rp, Nothing happens past GTA Online rank 200.... just color changes to your world rank globe. Never understood why people glitch rp,

In GTA Online, after a certain point, players don't really need RP anymore. They would have unlocked everything they needed after Rank 200. With that said, exploiting RP glitches is counterproductive, especially if they try migrating their profiles to a newer console.

Rockstar has recently adjusted the player ranks for next-gen consoles

#GTAOnline A RP reset wave is occurring to those who have abused RP glitches and migrated to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S. A RP reset wave is occurring to those who have abused RP glitches and migrated to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S.support.rockstargames.com/articles/61831…#GTAOnline https://t.co/FJrXRPRNcL

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players who abused the RP glitch will be in for a really nasty surprise. Rockstar used a reset wave for those players' ranks. Here is what Rockstar had to say on its official website:

"Players who migrated illegitimate RP levels have had their accounts corrected and we have upgraded our migration processes to prevent future illegitimate migration issues."

Rockstar must have been working on this for quite some time. GTA Online players have been abusing the RP glitch ever since the Contract DLC update. Some of them even tried migrating their profiles to next-gen consoles.

Rockstar believes this could cause a huge problem for newer players. They would have to deal with players with a much higher ranking, which gives them access to better weaponry and vehicle upgrades.

Some players warned others not to do this

Nick @GhillieYT So there's a massive RP glitch going around in GTA Online right now. Im gonna warn you, don't risk it. With E and E coming next month the character transfer will be open again, and I doubt they want a ton of freshly glitched characters coming through. A reset is possible. So there's a massive RP glitch going around in GTA Online right now. Im gonna warn you, don't risk it. With E and E coming next month the character transfer will be open again, and I doubt they want a ton of freshly glitched characters coming through. A reset is possible.

GTA 5 and GTA Online arrived on next-gen consoles back in March, 2022. The above-mentioned RP glitch was still rampant at the time, and it turns out that it was a bad idea right from the start.

YouTuber GhillieMaster had already warned GTA Online players about the RP glitch and the consequences of abusing it. He knew that Rockstar would not tolerate it, as it would cause a major discrepancy between players. The players who used the RP glitch would have a major and unfair advantage over their competition.

With the recent turn of events, GhillieMaster was proven correct in the end, as proven by the reset wave on next-gen consoles. Although it took a few months for it to happen, Rockstar has finally addressed the issue, and as a result, those players will have to start over with their previous rankings. At the very least, it did not reset back to one.

Predictably, some players aren't pleased with Rockstar's decision

Nadia Walters @NWhereabouts



When you do a GTA$ glitch you get your account reset to rank 0



When you do a Godmode glitch nothing happens.



When you use a Mod-Menu nothing happens.



#DoBetterRockstar When you do a RP glitch you get your RP adjusted.When you do a GTA$ glitch you get your account reset to rank 0When you do a Godmode glitch nothing happens.When you use a Mod-Menu nothing happens. When you do a RP glitch you get your RP adjusted.When you do a GTA$ glitch you get your account reset to rank 0When you do a Godmode glitch nothing happens.When you use a Mod-Menu nothing happens. #DoBetterRockstar

Anytime Rockstar does a reset wave in GTA Online, players in the community point out their supposed double standards.

More often than not, griefers regularly abuse godmode glitches and mod menus. However, they are still very much prevalent in GTA Online. Such players can easily bypass Rockstar's detection system and getting rid of them isn't that easy to begin with.

Either way, the players who benefited from the glitch will have to face the reset wave and deal with their adjusted RP.

