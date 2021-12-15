GTA Online: The Contract DLC officially released; file size for Xbox, PC, and PlayStation revealed

GTA Online: The Contract DLC is out today with many new features and gameplay elements added to the title. The new update brings back fan-favorite characters from the GTA 5 storyline, such as Franklin, Lamar, and Chop. It also features new vehicles and weapons in the game alongside cameos from the legendary Dr. Dre and Anderson. Paak.

With the update out, many players are wondering what the file size of the update is on each platform.

GTA Online The Contract DLC, update file size revealed

The new DLC is free for GTA Online players to download from their respective stores. Players with auto-updates switched on need to wait for the download to complete before launching the game. The new DLC has different file sizes depending on which platform players are playing the game.

Xbox

Players playing GTA Online on Xbox will have an update the size of 3.8GB. Players have uploaded screenshots of the file size on Twitter. Based on the internet speed of each player, they may have to wait quite some time for the download to complete.

The original post by GTA News on Twitter stated that the game is 3.8 GB, but it was later announced that once the download begins, the size changes to 4.15 GB.

PC

The file size for the DLC is a little larger for players on PC, with the game being 5.1 GB, according to a Twitter post by @Dhasan98. Players might get a different size for the update depending on which store they bought the game from. Epic Games, Steam and Rockstar Launcher are the most trusted stores for players to buy GTA Online.

Playstation

GTA Online: The Contract DLC is approximately 3.99 GB on PlayStation, according to Jacob Jackson. Although the average file size for players to download the game across platforms varies between 3-5 GB, the download size may vary depending on the last time the game was updated.

Players who have been away from the GTA Online world for the last few updates might have a larger file size depending on the patches that are missing.

