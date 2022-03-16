What does migrate mean in GTA Online next-gen?

Some gamers might be confused with the terminology that Rockstar uses, often asking, "What does migrate mean in GTA Online?" In layman's terms, it's the equivalent of a character or save transfer from the PS4 or Xbox One to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games often uses "migrating" as a term when referring to this process.

The whole process is relatively simple for players to follow. Rockstar Games has detailed the entire process, as well as any potential limitations that might impede a player's attempts at it.

What does migrate mean in GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players?

Rockstar Games states that the following is how players can migrate their character from a past-gen console to a next-gen one:

"You can migrate your profile through either the GTA Online Landing Page or Pause Menu once you have signed in to the Rockstar Games Social Club on your preferred console."

If the player doesn't do it through the Landing Page, they can also choose to do it through the Pause Menu down the line. This option will be available by doing the following steps:

Pause the game. Head to "ONLINE." Select the "Migrate Profile" option.

GTA Online has some new features in this next-gen port (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are several things that players should know about this process before they attempt to do it:

It's a one-time migration.

Choosing to do it will permanently delete their GTA Online account on the PS4 or Xbox One.

PC players cannot transfer their accounts over to a next-gen console.

Old accounts on the PS3 or Xbox 360 that never transferred over aren't eligible for this process.

Detected cheaters won't be able to transfer their process over.

Similarly, players with barely any progress cannot transfer their account from an old-gen console to a next-gen one.

Trophies and achievements will also transfer over.

Shark Card money from the Xbox One won't transfer over to the PS5 or from the PS4 to the Xbox Series X|S.

The old profile migration issue has been fixed

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport The issue blocking GTA Online profile migration of PS4 and Xbox One accounts that were previously migrated to PC has been addressed, and that migration is now working as intended.



Please note that GTA Online profiles on PC cannot be migrated to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. The issue blocking GTA Online profile migration of PS4 and Xbox One accounts that were previously migrated to PC has been addressed, and that migration is now working as intended. Please note that GTA Online profiles on PC cannot be migrated to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

In related news, PS4 and Xbox One players can now migrate their progress over to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, even if they transferred to PC before. All of the old drawbacks previously talked about still apply here, so players won't keep their GTA Online account on the PS4 or Xbox One if they proceed with this migration process.

Note: This doesn't mean that PC players can transfer their accounts over to a next-gen console. All it means is that the glitch associated with any previous migration to PC won't affect any migration to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S anymore.

