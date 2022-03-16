How to name your organization in next-gen GTA Online

Naming one's organization is a crucial step in GTA Online, and it's something that new players on the next-gen console might not know how to do. Thankfully, it is very easy, and can be done by following these steps:

Bring up the Interaction Menu. On the PS5, hold down the touchpad. On the Xbox Series X|S, hold down the view button. Scroll down to 'SecuroServ' and select that option. Register as either a CEO or a VIP. The Career Builder in the next-gen consoles guarantees that players are at least be a VIP. It will then ask the player to enter a name (up to 15 characters).

Gamers can also change the name down the line, so they don't have to worry about it being permanent. To do so in the same session, do the following:

Bring up the Interaction Menu. Select SecuroServ VIP or CEO. Select 'Management.' Select 'Name.'

How to name your organization in GTA Online

Step #1 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can bring up the Interaction Menu anywhere in the overworld. New players on next-gen consoles should know that the controls slightly differ from the PS5 to the Xbox Series X|S. PS5 players hold down the touchpad, while Xbox Series X|S gamers need to hold down the view button.

Upon doing so, players should be able to see the Interaction Menu. After selecting 'SecuroServ' from the options, players will be able to see a screen similar to what is shown in the following image.

Step #2 (Image via Rockstar Games)

From here, players will need to select the 'Register as VIP' or 'Register as CEO' option. As long as the player has $50,000 in their bank, they can become a VIP. Any names associated with a VIP are temporary, as this status will only last for four hours in GTA Online.

CEO Organizations can be permanent in GTA Online if the player owns an office. Both VIPs and CEOs can enjoy many of the same benefits, particularly when it comes to running a business and completing buy/sell missions. There are differences between the two, but naming an organization is still done the same way.

The game will instruct the player to enter a name. 'An Organization' is the default name, which players can change. They can enter any name with up to 15 characters and can change it in the future if desired.

Naming an organization is a simple process that can be done in less than a minute.

Edited by Mayank Shete