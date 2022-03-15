Rockstar Support promises to resolve GTA Online migration issue associated with previous PC transfers

A recent problem that many GTA Online players have been experiencing regarding any character transfer attempts is due to previous migrations to PC. Rockstar Support is currently aware of this issue and has promised that they are working to resolve it. They will continue to update gamers about any further developments.

Before GTA Online's recent port, players were promised the ability to transfer their PS4 or Xbox One characters to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. It was intended to be a one-time migration, but several players were unable to take advantage of this feature.

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport We're currently working to resolve the issue with GTA Online profile migration for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S where those migrating from PS4 or Xbox One are currently blocked due to previously migrating those accounts to PC, and will update everyone once this is working as intended.

There is no expected time for when this problem will be resolved. At the very least, Rockstar Games is aware of the issue and plans to fix it. Unsurprisingly, many casual gamers and popular content creators have experienced this problem, including Broughy1322.

Gamers aren't happy about how the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online handle character transfers

Broughy1322 talks about a few problems at the start of this video. Players had the option to keep their old PS3 or Xbox 360 accounts even when they transferred their progress over to the PS4 or Xbox One. The fact that it's no longer possible to do that has understandably frustrated some players, as their old accounts will now permanently be deleted.

He then talks about the PC predicament and how some players might have migrated their progress over half a decade ago. Players already knew that PC players couldn't transfer their GTA Online progress over to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

However, the act of being unable to transfer PS4 or Xbox One progress to the next-gen consoles due to a nearly 7-year old migration to PC was unexpected. The only alternative for these GTA Online players would be to start anew, which would mean that they would have to throw away years of progress.

Many gamers don't like this character transfer process because it permanently deletes the character from the last-gen consoles. Cross-play is not a feature in GTA Online, so anyone who wishes to go back to the previous generation to play with old friends will find that it's impossible to do so now.

Any progress they made on that console is wiped out. This progress would still be on the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, at the very least. This rant video also brings up the previous problem of how some players who transferred to PC cannot use the current character migration feature.

Rockstar didn't mention the problem in the past, which added further fuel to the fire for gamers unaware of such a flaw.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

