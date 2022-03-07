How to not lose Shark Card money while transferring across Xbox and PlayStation in GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced

Rockstar Games, on March 4, revealed quite a bit more information about the upcoming GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced version for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Newswire post spoke about multiple new aspects coming to the game like graphical improvements, QOL updates, some new content, etc.

The post also elaborated on how older gen console gamers can transfer Story Mode save files and Online characters to the next-gen. Transfer of the former started yesterday via the Social Club, while Online character transfers will begin once the game is launched.

Transferring save files to GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced

Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: rsg.ms/31e8df0 Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: rsg.ms/31e8df0 https://t.co/fvmi1i9TcX

For now, GTA players on the older generation consoles can visit the pause menu and upload the saved files with the simple click of a button. Once the transfer of online files begins, it might be the same.

Users have the complete freedom to migrate from the PS4 to Xbox Series X|S or from the Xbox One to the PS5. However, this will only be a one-time migration to Expanded and Enhanced. Save files will be available to download for 90 days.

However, if gamers wish to move across console manufacturers, not everything will be transferrable. Specifically, all the GTA$ bought via Shark Cards will not be transferred if they move from Sony to Microsoft or vice versa.

How to not lose all Shark Card money while transferring?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames For GTA Online platform migrations, purchased GTA$ can only be transferred between platforms of the same family (PS4 -> PS5, Xbox One -> Xbox Series). All earned GTA$ will transfer regardless of platform. For GTA Online platform migrations, purchased GTA$ can only be transferred between platforms of the same family (PS4 -> PS5, Xbox One -> Xbox Series). All earned GTA$ will transfer regardless of platform.

Rockstar clarified the doubts users had regarding file transfers across console families via this tweet. However, they also explained that the GTA$ bought with Shark Cards will not go across console families.

Items like cars, properties, clothes, weapons, etc., are easily transferable. The best way to avoid losing Shark Card money is by buying items. It is not ideal but still better than losing all of the money.

The Agency is a relatively new property, and along with the armory and vehicle workshop, it is pretty expensive ($3.5-$4.3 million).

Similarly, players can also invest in passive businesses like the Bunker, Cocaine Lockup, Counterfeit Cash Factory, Nightclub, and CEO offices.

The Tuners DLC also brought about a lot of new vehicles that are good. Buying a 60-car garage and filling it up with awesome machines isn't a bad idea either.

Until Rockstar comes up with more info and clarification, this is the only way to save the Shark Card money.

