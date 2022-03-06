Why PC players should be allowed to transfer their GTA Online progress to Expanded and Enhanced

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced is about to drop as the launch sits just a few days away. A lot has happened in a tiny period of time. On February 4, Rockstar revealed the launch date for the upgraded edition. A month later, on March 4, they also announced details about the upcoming game.

Since then, Rockstar has also decided not to call the new version Expanded and Enhanced anymore. While all this has been happening, gamers are a little confused about migrating to the new-gen console situation.

The process is pretty straightforward for PS4 and Xbox One gamers. However, PC players are a little confused. This article talks about why Rockstar should also allow PC players to migrate.

Why Rockstar should give PC Players the option to Transfer to GTA 5 E&E?

The PC version of GTA 5 and Online does have most of the graphic settings that Expanded and Enhanced supports. PC gamers are laughing at the fact that console gamers looking to migrate have to pay for something they have been enjoying for over eight years now.

PC gaming is not all roses and daisies, however. The modding community in the Grand Theft Auto PC universe is vast. While most modders try to add more to the game by creating realism, fun and graphics mods, some misuse it.

These players play the game to ruin the experience for others. There are no mods available for consoles, and the lobbies are clean and fair. This one-time migration feature should be available to PC players looking to jump ship and join the console crew.

This will allow them to enjoy features like ray tracing, 3D audio, etc., and let them play the game free of modding griefers. There has been no word from Rockstar regarding this, and fans are losing it.

The absence of dedicated servers and a good anti-cheat has made the lives of these modders way too easy. With the transfer feature not yet available for PC players looking to get on the new console generation, the only option is to start the journey from scratch.

That would imply losing all the money, cars, weapons, clothes, RP, etc. For GTA Online, a game that has been played for eight-plus years, starting from scratch, is a nightmare.

