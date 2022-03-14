How much storage space do you need for new GTA Online update?

The Expanded and Enhanced versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online for the next-generation consoles are all set to be released tomorrow, March 15, 2022. It was previously set to be released on November 11, 2021, but was unfortunately delayed, which is all the more reason why players are even more excited for tomorrow.

Next-generation console owners have the option to pre-order and pre-load the game. However, they will have to wait for the actual update to be rolled out to enjoy the gameplay. GTA 5 and its online version can only be bought at a discount of 50% if it is pre-ordered.

GTA Online: Expected storage space

As expected, the storage space taken up by the next-generation version is much greater than the PS4 and Xbox One versions. After combining the space taken up by the story mode and the online version, here is how much space is taken up:

Xbox Series X/S: 87.81 GB

PlayStation 5: 86.837 GB

Price and pre-order link

As mentioned above, the Rockstar Games title can be acquired at a 50% discount. Today is the last day to avail of the deal, and players can purchase the Rockstar Games title at the following prices, depending on their consoles:

Xbox Series X/S:

GTA 5 (including the online version) - $19.99 / £17.49 / €19.99 / AU $29.97

GTA Online (standalone) - $9.99 / £8.99 / €9.99 / AU $15.47

PlayStation 5:

GTA V (including the online version) - $10.99 / £8.75 / €10.99 / AU $14.99

GTA Online (standalone) - Free

Kirsty Cloud @kirstycloud All versions of #GTAV and #GTAOnline are under one product page on PS5 it seems, so you won’t find them separately in the Store. Go to the product page of the old-gen version and press the […] menu to choose: All versions of #GTAV and #GTAOnline are under one product page on PS5 it seems, so you won’t find them separately in the Store. Go to the product page of the old-gen version and press the […] menu to choose: https://t.co/m2kVXXz3Q1

To pre-order the game, players will have to head over to their official website and pre-order it after choosing the game. PlayStation 5 owners will have to visit the product page of the older generation console and select the next-generation version from the menu.

The links for Xbox Series X/S are given below:

GTA 5 (including the online version) - Link here

GTA Online (standalone) - Link here

