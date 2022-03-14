GTA Online next gen update exclusive vehicles revealed

Vehicles have always been an integral part of the world of GTA Online. Now that the Expanded and Enhanced version is all set to be released on March 15, 2022, players can look forward to all the exclusive vehicles that are scheduled to be released with the upcoming update.
Gamers who pre-ordered the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S edition of the game will be able to preload it right away. They can purchase GTA 5 and its online version right now at a 50% discount for $10.99 / £8.75 / €10.99 / AU$14.99.
Exclusive vehicles in GTA Online for next-gen consoles
Tez2, a popular Rockstar Games data miner and leaker, recently revealed the exclusive vehicles that are all set to make their way to the next generation consoles via the latest update. Detailed information regarding most of the vehicles has not yet been revealed.
Here are all exclusive vehicles and their respective prices that are all set to make their way into the GTA Online universe:
- Pfister Astron Custom worth $1,720,000
- Coil Cyclone II worth $2,250,000
- Karin S95 worth $1,995,000 (Sale - Free)
- Imponte Arbiter GT worth $1,580,000
- Weaponized Ignus worth $3,245,000
As always, there are three major GTA Online websites from where players can purchase their vehicles. They are:
- Legendary Motorsport
- Southern San Andreas Super Autos
- Warstock Cache & Carry
The above cars are categorized into the following stores:
Legendary Motorsport
- Pfister Astron Custom
- Coil Cyclone II
Southern San Andreas Super Autos
- Karin S95
- Imponte Arbiter GT
Warstock Cache & Carry
- Weaponized Ignus
While Legendary Motorsport is renowned for dealing in luxury cars, Warstock Cache & Carry is the one-stop destination for weaponized cars.
Players can head over to the Southern San Andreas Super Autos to claim a brand-new Karin S95 for free. They will also stand a chance to claim Hao’s Special Work Racing Outfit and a cool set of Chameleon paints along with the upgraded car.
Note: To claim the Karin S95 for free, players must upload their Story Mode Progress to the Rockstar Games Social Club.