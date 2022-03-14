GTA Online next gen update exclusive vehicles revealed

Vehicles have always been an integral part of the world of GTA Online. Now that the Expanded and Enhanced version is all set to be released on March 15, 2022, players can look forward to all the exclusive vehicles that are scheduled to be released with the upcoming update.

Gamers who pre-ordered the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S edition of the game will be able to preload it right away. They can purchase GTA 5 and its online version right now at a 50% discount for $10.99 / £8.75 / €10.99 / AU$14.99.

Exclusive vehicles in GTA Online for next-gen consoles

Tez2, a popular Rockstar Games data miner and leaker, recently revealed the exclusive vehicles that are all set to make their way to the next generation consoles via the latest update. Detailed information regarding most of the vehicles has not yet been revealed.

Here are all exclusive vehicles and their respective prices that are all set to make their way into the GTA Online universe:

Pfister Astron Custom worth $1,720,000 Coil Cyclone II worth $2,250,000 Karin S95 worth $1,995,000 (Sale - Free) Imponte Arbiter GT worth $1,580,000 Weaponized Ignus worth $3,245,000

As always, there are three major GTA Online websites from where players can purchase their vehicles. They are:

Legendary Motorsport

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Warstock Cache & Carry

The above cars are categorized into the following stores:

Legendary Motorsport

Pfister Astron Custom

Coil Cyclone II

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Karin S95

Imponte Arbiter GT

Warstock Cache & Carry

Weaponized Ignus

While Legendary Motorsport is renowned for dealing in luxury cars, Warstock Cache & Carry is the one-stop destination for weaponized cars.

Players can head over to the Southern San Andreas Super Autos to claim a brand-new Karin S95 for free. They will also stand a chance to claim Hao’s Special Work Racing Outfit and a cool set of Chameleon paints along with the upgraded car.

Note: To claim the Karin S95 for free, players must upload their Story Mode Progress to the Rockstar Games Social Club.

Edited by Danyal Arabi