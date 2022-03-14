How to get 5 new exclusive GTA Online vehicles on PS5 and Xbox Series

GTA 5 for the next-gen (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) comes out tomorrow for most gamers around the world. Thanks to geography, though, a few places have already got the game.

Social media is abuzz with new images and videos. Rockstar has promised five new and exclusive vehicles for the game:

"The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online also include the new Hao’s Special Works auto shop, located within the LS Car Meet, which will allow players to upgrade select vehicles (5 new vehicles and 5 existing vehicles at launch) for elite driving performance that takes full advantage of the upgraded power of new console hardware."

This article showcases the new vehicles added to the game.

The 5 new exclusive vehicles in GTA Online for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

As mentioned above, Rockstar has promised five new exclusive vehicles and an all-new vehicle workshop. Judging from the posts on social media, the devs have delivered.

A while ago, industry insider and GTA news leaker TezFunz2 tweeted these screenshots. The five new cars can clearly be seen as they hold a label that reads: "Part of Xbox Series X|S." The PS5 version will most likely show up as "Part of PS5."

Getting into the cars, they are:

Pfister Astron Custom Coil Cyclone 2 Karin S95 Imponte Arbiter GT Weaponized Ignus

How to get the exclusive cars and price

Thanks to gamers in New Zealand, others can see the cars before launch. Tez2 also hinted at players changing their regions to play the game early.

The Toyota GR 86 has become one of the most anticipated cars in-game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Out of the 5 cars listed above, one is free. That is the Karin S95. A specially modified version of this car (from Hao's Special Works) will be given away to players who upload their PlayStation 4 and Xbox One story mode progress via the Rockstar Social Club.

For others, the Karin S95 will be available at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $1,995,000. The car is inspired by the Toyota GR 86 from real-life.

Grand Theft Auto Online's brand new muscle car (Image via Rockstar INTEL)

Southern San Andreas Super Autos also offers the Imponte Arbiter for $1.58 million. This GTA online car is based on the Pontiac Judge GTO.

Moving over to the Legendary Motorsport website. Gamers can find the Pfister Astron Custom and Coil Cyclone 2 for $1.72 million and $2.25 million, respectively. The Cyclone 2 is most likely based on either the Rimac Nevera or Zenvo TSR-S.

Last but by no means the least, Warstock Cache and Carry has an all-new weaponized monster in its stable. That is the Weaponzied Ignus, and it can be added to the garage for $3.24 million.

