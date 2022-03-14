Last day to get free $1 million in GTA Online: How to claim and more details

Rockstar Games has allowed PlayStation Network users to claim a free $1 million each month until the launch of GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced. Gamers have been claiming the free money for quite some time now, as the game's launch kept getting delayed.

The game will be available for all users tomorrow, and players can soon start their journey on the next-gen iteration of the title. Here's how PSN users can claim the free $1 million before time runs out.

Last reminder before Grand Theft Auto Online's free $1 million offer expires for PSN users

Extra money always helps in GTA Online (Image via Sportskeeda)

PlayStation and Rockstar's exclusive deal turned out to be lucrative for gamers on the platform. Grand Theft Auto Online is all about managing illicit businesses and buying the latest weapons and vehicles. Gamers are always looking for more money, and this deal helped players get a steady flow of bonus cash.

Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S comes out at 9 PM PT on March 15.

PlayStation @PlayStation PlayStation Plus members can claim their final GTA$1,000,000 for the PS4 version of GTA Online from today through March 14 at 9:00pm Pacific Time: play.st/3K9v8Yh GTA V and GTA Online come to PS5 on March 15. PlayStation Plus members can claim their final GTA$1,000,000 for the PS4 version of GTA Online from today through March 14 at 9:00pm Pacific Time: play.st/3K9v8Yh GTA V and GTA Online come to PS5 on March 15. https://t.co/bWSvybeW1B

The offer ends on March 14 at 9 pm Pacific Time.

How to claim the free GTA $1,000,000

When this bonus was in its early stages in 2021, the money was automatically added to the Maze Bank accounts of PSN Plus users. The system was recently changed and now requires players to visit the PlayStation Store to claim the free million dollars each month.

Upon visiting the PSN Plus Store, users simply have to type GTA PSN in the search bar and download the bonus each month. Most of the time, the amount is added instantly, and on rare occasions, players need to wait for 72 hours before the transaction is reflected.

Here are the release times for the next-gen GTA 5 across different territories:

Sydney, Australia - 10:00 PM

Tokyo, Japan - 8:00 PM

Hong Kong, China - 7:00 PM

Perth, Australia - 7:00 PM

New Delhi, India - 4:30 PM

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 2:00 PM

France, Paris - 12:00 PM

London, UK - 11:00 AM

Lisbon, Portugal - 11:00 AM

Brasilia, Brazil - 8:00 AM

Montreal, Canada - 7:00 AM

New York, USA - 7:00 AM

Los Angeles, USA - 4:00 AM

Alberta, Canada - 5:00 AM

Edited by Danyal Arabi