GTA gamers on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S eagerly wait for March 15. Expanded and Enhanced brings a new vehicle workshop within the LS Car Meet. Hao's Special Works will be a unique workshop that will feature elite performance and visual upgrades. The console generation upgrade will also launch with five new cars.

Unfortunately, PC gamers will not have access to this content expansion from Rockstar, at least not right now. The PC platform holds an ace up its sleeve in the form of the modding community.

The modders have already prepared numerous real-life cars for GTA, and the E&E ones are also there. This article talks about the mods which enable PC players to get the E&E cars on PC.

3 GTA 5 car mods that replicate the new vehicles from Expanded and Enhanced

3) Toyota GT-86 [Add-On | Tuning]

The Toyota GR86 has been a much anticipated vehicle (Image via GTA5 Mods)

A recent Newswire post from Rockstar featured a screenshot from the upcoming version of the game. It showcased four cars (three were new) behind Hao at the LS Car Meet. One of those cars is the Karin S95 which is supposedly an in-game rendition of the Toyota GR86.

The Toyota GT-86 [Add-On | Tuning] mod by Skint_96 had brought the Toyota to GTA 5 way back in 2015. It is the most downloaded mod for this car. A few features of this mod are: Tuneable parts, Stock Wheels from Toyota, QHD interiors, etc.

2) 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge [Add-On / Replace | Tuning | LODs]

Muscle cars are one of the most loved classes in the game. The car community loves them to bits as they are fun to drive and allow immense levels of customization. The Pontiac Judge GTO is an iconic muscle car from real-life.

The in-game mod, 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge [Add-On / Replace | Tuning | LODs], by merendas235 probably pay the best tribute to this beauty. The mod features: detailed interiors, bullet holes, glass shatter, custom handling, etc. The E&E version will replicate this car and place it in the Imponte stable.

1) 2019 Zenvo TSR-S [Add-On] beta

The Zenvo TSR-S is the car on the extreme right behind Hao (Image via GTA5 Mods)

Behind Hao, the car on the extreme right is supposedly a supercar. It looks amazing and sleek. The car community had difficulty decoding which real-life car it looked like the most.

For quite some time, Grand Theft Auto gamers thought it was a rendition of the Rimac Nevera (concept 2). The community recently changed its views and settled with the Zenvo TSR-S.

The 2019 Zenvo TSR-S [Add-On] beta mod by 00AbOlFaZl00 replicates the beauty perfectly. The mod features HD textures and interiors, CSR 2 original wheels and tires, mirror reflection, etc.

For those who feel the car resembles the Rimac Nevera more than the Zenovo, check out the Rimac Concept Two 2020 [Add-On] 1.0 mod by skyrix. This mod features custom handling, good textures, HQ mirror reflection, etc.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha