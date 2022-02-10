Possible new vehicles that could be added in GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition

GTA E&E finally has a release date [March 15th,2022]. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers will finally be able use the latest features to their fullest. The Newswire post disclosed several details about the upcoming version and also spilled a few beans about the next Grand Theft Auto game.

The post also showcased 2 images from E&E. One image shows Hao, the owner of the special vehicle workshop at the LS Car Meet, and the other of an Imponte car doing a wheelspin. 10 new vehicles were promised and gamers have already seen 5. This article talks about the remaining possibilities.

New Cars coming to GTA E&E

New Imponte Vehicle

The Muscle car shows of Hao's tag and a cool livery [Image via Rockstar Games]

This was one of the images in the Newswire post and it has gamers going crazy. By the looks of it, the car seems to be a muscle car. Car fanatics in GTA have already decoded as to which car this might be. The Imponte badge in the back pretty much guarantees that this car may be a Ford or Pontiac from real life.

Most votes go to the 1970 Pontiac Judge GTO and 1972 Ford Gran Torino. The spoiler and front grill are a dead giveaway. Speculation goes further as gamers predict this will be a muscle car available at Southern San Andreas Auto and will cost players nearly a million dollars in-game.

New Tuner/Sports Car

The Tuners DLC brought a new class and many new vehicles with it. Tuner cars are very popular with gearheads in-game. The Toyota GR86 is a stunning car and a GTA remake has long been requested by fans of the series. The image with Hao in the Newswire post clearly showcases 4 vehicles. One of them has already been released in-game [Pfister Astron]. However, the third car from the left has an uncanny resemblance to the GR86. Fans are hyped for this release and have begun guessing already.

The assumptions say that the car will most likely be a Tuner or Sports type. It will be available on the Legendary Motorsport website for $1 - $1.5 million. Since it will be a car from Hao's Vehicle Workshop, it will have loads of customization options along with awesome liveries.

New Electric Super Car

A new Super Car in GTA is something the fans have been wanting for quite some time. The Krieger and Emerus are great vehicles but have become overly common. The Hao image also showcases a new car to the extreme right, which resembles the Rimac Nevera [C2] in real life.

Fans know all electric vehicles in-game are made by Coil. Therefore, it is almost certain that this will be a Coil vehicle. Rockstar has already added the older Rimac car as the Coil Cyclone. It has been touted as one of the, if not the fastest, cars in-game.

Fans are sure this vehicle will be available at Legendary Motorsports and will cost close to $2 million.

Edited by Mayank Shete