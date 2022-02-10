GTA Trilogy might be given out for free to those who buy Expanded & Enhanced GTA 5

Updates on SteamDB reveal that Rockstar might be planning to launch the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Steam after all. In addition, recent data shows a new app linked with the Trilogy listed on the website.

According to popular Rockstar Games insider Tez2, this unknown app could be the standalone Grand Theft Auto Online for PC. He also believes that Rockstar could be giving away the Definitive Edition Trilogy for free to players who buy the Expanded and Enhanced Grand Theft Auto 5.

GTA insider believes Definitive Edition Trilogy on Steam could be a reward for buying GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Also, a new app (1899670), linked with the Trilogy apps, has been listed. This new app could very much be GTAO Standalone suggesting Rockstar might grant us GTA Trilogy as a reward for purchasing E&E.



steamdb.info/changelist/139… GTA Trilogy continues to receive updates on SteamDB.Also, a new app (1899670), linked with the Trilogy apps, has been listed. This new app could very much be GTAO Standalone suggesting Rockstar might grant us GTA Trilogy as a reward for purchasing E&E. GTA Trilogy continues to receive updates on SteamDB.Also, a new app (1899670), linked with the Trilogy apps, has been listed. This new app could very much be GTAO Standalone suggesting Rockstar might grant us GTA Trilogy as a reward for purchasing E&E.steamdb.info/changelist/139…

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 comes out on March 15, exclusively for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Rockstar hasn't mentioned anything related to a PC release, but it could be a possibility. If this does happen, the game could also make its way to Steam.

Seeing how Grand Theft Auto 5 is already available on Steam, Rockstar could replace the current edition with the new one. While Tez2's recent claim sounds a bit far-fetched, he has often been proven correct with his 'predictions'. His latest tweet suggests quite a lot of things at once, which are:

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Definitive Edition Steam release.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition PC release.

A standalone release for Grand Theft Auto Online.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition Steam release, along with Grand Theft Auto Online.

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Definitive Edition as a free gift for buying the Expanded and Enhanced GTA 5.

This may be too much for most fans to take in at once.

Tobias @Toe_Bias_ @TezFunz2 What makes you think it's GTAO and not a generic storefront app for "The Trilogy"? Is E&E even supposed to come to PC? @TezFunz2 What makes you think it's GTAO and not a generic storefront app for "The Trilogy"? Is E&E even supposed to come to PC?

SteamDB is an unofficial third-party website that maintains a database of all products on Steam. This includes currently available as well as upcoming games. Previously, the website had revealed that Rockstar might be planning to release the Definitive Edition Trilogy on Steam.

The only way to buy the games digitally on PC is to purchase them from Rockstar Games Store. Using this method requires players to install the Rockstar Games Launcher, an application that most players have come to hate.

As such, PC gamers who prefer to use Steam have been anxiously waiting to hear some news about a Steam release of the games. As of now, there is no official word on it yet, but SteamDB's information is usually entirely accurate and reliable.

