How can players transfer their saves to the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition on next-gen consoles?

Rockstar has finally revealed more about GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced. This version is all set to launch on March 15 as planned. The newer edition will be able to take advantage of the latest hardware on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

A doubt players have had since Expanded and Enhanced was announced was whether the game will allow transferring of saved files for the Story as well as Online modes.

Players, of course, did not want to start from scratch. Today's Newswire post clears the air. This article elaborates on the steps involved.

Transferring GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced saves to next-generation consoles

Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.

The news on Expanded and Enhanced has fans excited and they cannot wait for March 15 to come. Gamers were getting skeptical about Rockstar keeping their word and launching the game on the designated date. The tweet came out earlier today, calming the nerves and clearing the air.

Speaking of transferring saved files, Rockstar said:

"PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to transfer both their GTAV Story Mode progress and their current GTA Online characters and progression to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, or across console platforms, with a one-time migration for each."

The Newswire post clearly affirms the news and also dives deeper into how to do it. This will only be allowed once, however. Gamers can start uploading their saved story mode files to the Rockstar Games Social Club from today itself. The following steps need to be executed:

Open the game on the current console. Navigate to the Game tab from the Pause Menu. Click on the Upload Save Game option.

One console platform only allows one save file upload and not multiple. The save file will be available to download from the Rockstar Games Social Club for 90 days from today. PS5 users can also get Grand Theft Auto Online for free for the first three months.

Gamers with a Rockstar Games Social Club account will also be able to transfer their Grand Theft Auto Online character over to the newer generation console. This transfer, however, will only happen on March 15 after accessing Expanded and Enhanced.

The transfer will include Characters, GTA$, Progression, Stats, Vehicles, Properties, Weapons, Clothing and player created jobs.

For GTA Online platform migrations, purchased GTA$ can only be transferred between platforms of the same family (PS4 -> PS5, Xbox One -> Xbox Series). All earned GTA$ will transfer regardless of platform.

Money earned in the online mode can be easily transferred across platforms (PS4 to Xbox Series X|S) but currency bought via Shark Cards can only be transferred within console families and not across (PS4 to PS5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S).

