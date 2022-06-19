A GTA Online guide to buying the Office Garage

Office Garages are the best place to store vehicles in GTA Online.

From now until June 22, players can get this property upgrade at a 50% discount. There are three of them in total, but they are all worth it. Doing so will give players the biggest garage in GTA Online.

This article will give beginners a good idea on how to acquire this property. It will also explain the costs of each garage.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Here's what GTA Online players need to know about the Office Garage

They can buy it from Dynasty 8 Executive

Office Garages are only attainable if players already own the Executive Office. There are plenty of reasons to become a CEO and VIP in this game. There are four in the entire game, as seen below:

Maze Bank West : $1,000,000

: $1,000,000 Arcadius Business Center : $2,250,000

: $2,250,000 Lombank West : $3,100,000

: $3,100,000 Maze Bank Tower: $4,000,000

GTA Online players will have to visit the website again if they want some upgrades. They can purchase the Office Garage using the following methods:

Go to the main website for Dynasty 8 Executive

Click on the Executive Office the player already owns (indicated by a green icon)

the player already owns (indicated by a green icon) Players will see a sidebar that contains the three garages

Speaking of which, here is a full-price listing of each individual garage in the game, so be prepared to fork over a lot of money:

Garage 1 : $1,150,000

: $1,150,000 Garage 2 : $855,000

: $855,000 Garage 3: $745,000

If the GTA Online player buys all the Office Garages with the mod shop, they will be expected to pay a minimum of $4,020,000. Each garage can hold 20 vehicles, so players can have 60 in total. They also have to pay a daily fee of $50 for each garage, which brings the total to $150.

How do players get inside the garage?

GTA Online players will need to know where to store their vehicles. Below are the entry points for each particular Office Garage:

Maze Bank West : Ground level

: Ground level Arcadius Business Center : Same as the above

: Same as the above Lombank West : Underground parking lot

: Underground parking lot Maze Bank Tower: Upper level entrace to a western parking lot

Alternatively, players can also use the elevator inside the Executive Office. This is yet another reliable way to access their garage. It's also a safer method if they already spawned inside the building. Players can never be too careful in a public lobby, given the amount of griefers in the game.

Players can also customize their Office Garages

GTA Online allows players to customize their Office Garages, which can be done when visiting Dynasty 8 Executive. Here's the general price range for each of these customizations:

Interiors : $150,000 - $500,000

: $150,000 - $500,000 Lighting : $75,000 - $150,000

: $75,000 - $150,000 Signage: $50,000 - $250,000

The cheapest options are set by default. However, if a player changes them and wants to return, they must pay the above minimum price.

