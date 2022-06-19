Create
Notifications

A GTA Online guide to buying the Office Garage

Players can hold anywhere between 20-60 vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)
Players can hold anywhere between 20-60 vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)
Danny Sahbegovic
Danny Sahbegovic
ANALYST
Modified Jun 19, 2022 12:28 AM IST

Office Garages are the best place to store vehicles in GTA Online.

From now until June 22, players can get this property upgrade at a 50% discount. There are three of them in total, but they are all worth it. Doing so will give players the biggest garage in GTA Online.

This article will give beginners a good idea on how to acquire this property. It will also explain the costs of each garage.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Here's what GTA Online players need to know about the Office Garage

They can buy it from Dynasty 8 Executive

youtube-cover

Office Garages are only attainable if players already own the Executive Office. There are plenty of reasons to become a CEO and VIP in this game. There are four in the entire game, as seen below:

  • Maze Bank West: $1,000,000
  • Arcadius Business Center: $2,250,000
  • Lombank West: $3,100,000
  • Maze Bank Tower: $4,000,000

GTA Online players will have to visit the website again if they want some upgrades. They can purchase the Office Garage using the following methods:

  • Go to the main website for Dynasty 8 Executive
  • Click on the Executive Office the player already owns (indicated by a green icon)
  • Players will see a sidebar that contains the three garages

Speaking of which, here is a full-price listing of each individual garage in the game, so be prepared to fork over a lot of money:

  • Garage 1: $1,150,000
  • Garage 2: $855,000
  • Garage 3: $745,000

If the GTA Online player buys all the Office Garages with the mod shop, they will be expected to pay a minimum of $4,020,000. Each garage can hold 20 vehicles, so players can have 60 in total. They also have to pay a daily fee of $50 for each garage, which brings the total to $150.

How do players get inside the garage?

youtube-cover

GTA Online players will need to know where to store their vehicles. Below are the entry points for each particular Office Garage:

  • Maze Bank West: Ground level
  • Arcadius Business Center: Same as the above
  • Lombank West: Underground parking lot
  • Maze Bank Tower: Upper level entrace to a western parking lot

Alternatively, players can also use the elevator inside the Executive Office. This is yet another reliable way to access their garage. It's also a safer method if they already spawned inside the building. Players can never be too careful in a public lobby, given the amount of griefers in the game.

Players can also customize their Office Garages

youtube-cover
Also Read Article Continues below

GTA Online allows players to customize their Office Garages, which can be done when visiting Dynasty 8 Executive. Here's the general price range for each of these customizations:

  • Interiors: $150,000 - $500,000
  • Lighting: $75,000 - $150,000
  • Signage: $50,000 - $250,000

The cheapest options are set by default. However, if a player changes them and wants to return, they must pay the above minimum price.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...