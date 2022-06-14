How to acquire the biggest garage in GTA Online

Bigger is always better in GTA Online, especially when it comes to garages.

Combat and driving are the two most important aspects of this entire game. Of course, GTA Online players have always taken their personal vehicles seriously. More often than not, they are a reflection of their own interests.

With so many cool vehicles in the game, players can only have so much room to store them. A high-end apartment that can fit ten cars just isn't enough. GTA Online players will need to find a much bigger garage.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

The biggest garage in GTA Online requires a lot of money, but it's absolutely worth it

Players will need to buy an Executive Office

Every player needs a property in GTA Online. Dynasty 8 Executive is a great place to start. CEOs and VIPs can look over the entire city with their executive office.

However, if they want the biggest garage in the game, they will need to spend a lot of money. Maze Bank West is the cheapest property at $1,000,000, while Maze Bank Tower is the most expensive at $4,000,000.

Keep in mind that when buying the executive office, it won't have a garage right away. Players will need to purchase this additional content.

Now they can buy three garage expansions

Ever since the Import/Export update, players have been able to purchase Office Garages. They are readily available on the Dynasty 8 Executive website. When browsing through the map, players can simply click on their CEO Office.

Each office has a different entry point for the garage. With that said, no matter which property the player buys, the garage expansion will cost the same. Here's what they can expect to pay:

Garage 1 : $1,150,000

: $1,150,000 Garage 2 : $855,000

: $855,000 Garage 3: $745,000

All in all, GTA Online players will need to pay a grand total of $2,750,000. Each garage has its own daily fees. It's $50 for a single one, which brings out a total of $150 for every garage. Custom interiors will also cost extra in this game.

On a related note, players can also get a Mod Shop for $900,000. This is where they can freely customize their vehicles.

Players can now store 60 cars in their Office Garages

Each garage has three different floors, where it can store up to 20 vehicles at once. The ground level floor can hold six cars while the next two can hold seven each. If GTA Online players buy all three garages, they can store up to 60 cars, the most in the entire game.

Needless to say, car enthusiasts will have a field day with these garages. Whether it's a classy sports car or a flaming hot lowrider, players can eat their cake and have it too. They won't be limited by a small storage space.

The best part is that they still have access to other property garages, like the Nightclub or a random apartment.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far