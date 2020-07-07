GTA Online: 5 best looking cars in the game

GTA Online is known for its wide collection of racing cars.

A look at the five best looking cars in the game that not have sleek looks, but also great acceleration.

Best looking cars in GTA Online. Image: GTA BOOM.

The cars in GTA Online are known for their sleek and flashy looks. Out of all the car manufacturers in GTA Online, Pegassi makes the most stylish cars in the game. Although it is not advisable to judge a car just by its looks, we have made you a list of cars which are not only good looking but also provide good performance.

Top 5 best looking cars in GTA Online

Pegassi Reaper

Pegassi Reaper. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

The super sleek look of this car will remind you of its real-life counterpart, Lykan Hypersport. When it comes to the frontal fascia of the car, the Reaper takes inspiration from Lamborghini Huracan. Unlike other supercars, the rear overhang of this car is compact which is appealing to some players. The strong engine of this car is the reason behind its superb acceleration.

Grotti Turismo R

Grotti Turismo R. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

The aggressive appearance of this hypercar in GTA Online is liked by many players. This car is inspired by LaFerrari. Grotti Turismo R is great for racing as it can reach a top speed of 338 kilometres per hour. Apart from its look, the car also has excellent acceleration and phenomenal engine.

Pegassi Tempesta

Pegassi Tempesta. Image: GTA 5 Cars.

This two-door supercar in GTA Online takes its inspiration from two Lamborghinis, Huracan and Centenario. You can also find similarities between this car and the 2014 Lotus Esprit concept when it comes to rear top fascia and front bumper and headlights. Pegassi Tempesta is very compatible for beginners and has a good overall performance.

Ocelot XA-21

Ocelot XA-21. Image: YouTube.

This car is inspired by many supercars in the real world like the Jaguar C-X75, 2017 Jaguar F-Type, and Maserati GranTurismo. The car has a very sleek and smooth look with a stock engine which is unique when it comes to this type of cars. Introduced as a part of the Gunrunning update, XA-21 is famous for its great traction and ability to go around corners smoothly.

Pegassi Zentorno

Pegassi Zentorno. Image: Pinterest.

This car was introduced as a part of the High Life update in GTA Online and is inspired by Lamborghini Sesto Elemento and Lamborghini Veneno. With an aggressive look, the body of this car is low for adding the necessary aerodynamics effect. The hybrid engine of this car ensures quick and smooth acceleration.