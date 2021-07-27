Does the Sparrow make for a decent purchase in GTA Online?

GTA Online is one of the most popular games of all time, and while some might argue otherwise, the franchise owes a huge part of its success to all the great vehicles Rockstar keeps adding to it.

Indeed, the multiplayer game would have had a hard time garnering such a global response if players didn't have the option to buy a new vehicle every once in a while. From weaponized trucks to armored cars to flying bikes, GTA Online features a diverse assortment of incredibly cool vehicles.

Helicopters are a popular choice in the game. GTA Online features quite a few. The Sparrow is one of the most popular, although it sure has its fair share of rivals (the Buzzard being the biggest).

Is the Sparrow the best helicopter in GTA Online?

One day, and it's always sooner than you think, you're going to find yourself in a position where you need to stage an amphibious landing in a fragile miniature helicopter capable of firing off dozens of rounds a second. And you're going to look back at this moment, right now, and be very glad you made the right choice.

The Sea Sparrow is a miniature helicopter sporting an amphibious attack body style and hosting spacious capacity for the pilot and the passenger.

The helicopter comes equipped with a 50-caliber machine gun and sturdy landing skids with pontoons attached.

As far as the Sparrow's overall performance goes, it draws obvious inspiration from the Buzzard Attack Chopper.

Recorded at 140 knots at full throttle, the Sparrow is one of the fastest birds in GTA Online. Its acceleration is beyond impressive and its nimble handling barely seems to require any input.

All in all, the Sparrow is arguably one of the best helicopters in GTA Online, although it is not as popular as the Buzzard or the Akula. It can be purchased from Elitas Travel for $1,815,000 in GTA Online.

Edited by Sabine Algur