Rockstar releases new patch for GTA Online: Patch notes revealed

GTA Online released the Los Santos Tuners update on July 20, 2021. While the update has been appreciated by the whole community, there are some bugs that were overlooked within the update.

The Los Santos Tuners update was released with a ton of features that changed a lot of the game's dynamic and gameplay. In attempts to release such a big update, some things could and did go wrong.

Rockstar Games released a patch for all the bugs in its update on 26 July 2021, fixing quite a few of the bugs.

It's just in from a reliable source on Twitter, @Tez2, that there was a background update implemented by Rockstar games. Tez2 has been an active part of the community and one of the better sources of information about GTA Online.

Rockstar pushed a background update to #GTAOnline two hours ago

- Fixes an issue with Returning Players not receiving bonuses

- Fixes an issue with Street races coronas in solo lobby

- Fixes a bug not allowing you to mod customer cars in Auto shop — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 26, 2021

The background update was made to fix some major bugs in the game that disrupted the gaming experience. Players gathered up on social media to call out these features to get fixed. Rockstar's quick actions to make the fixes and push an update to patch all the problems is commendable.

@RockstarGames @Yan2295 Anyone else not been able to deliver a customers car from the auto shop? Get to the drop off point (gold circle) and nothing happens? Public lobby #Ps4 #GTAOnline #LosSantosTuners — Yorkshire Pudding B.S.C👍 (@johndavidmellor) July 26, 2021

Patch notes for the latest GTA Online patch released by Rockstar

Rockstar pushed a background update to GTA Online where the following bugs from the Los Santos Tuners update were patched:

Players did not receive the daily bonus while returning to the game, which has been patched in the update.

The issue where players were not receiving progression for completing the street race in a solo lobby has also been fixed.

The Autoshop bug is the one where players can’t mod customer cars in the Autoshop, this has also been fixed with the latest patch.

Some more glitches that were fixed in the latest patch of GTA Online are:

Players were not receiving Car Meet reputation points for doing Scramble & Head-to-Head races in the Test track. This bug has been identified and patched with the background update.

Players reported that it was possible to bring guns inside car meet area, which is a gun-free zone, so that has also been patched in the update.

The glitch regarding casino elevator in the Cayo Perico Heist has been patched too

