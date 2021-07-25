5 most well-received features from GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update

GTA Online has been an ever-green game in the industry because of its post-release support from Rockstar games. These updates often change the dynamic of the game as players adapt to the new features in the game, while also changing their gameplay style.

With the Los Santos Tuners update, there are so many new features that can change the way players play the game. Like everything else, some features in each update stand out better than others.

This update has been well-received, especially from the car enthusiast community within the game. This has made a lot of new players join the GTA Online experience, as it is a game that appeals to a wider audience now. The update is focused on making GTA Online stand out as a game for people who love adrenaline-pumped races and car modding.

Top 5 features in the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update

5) Autoshop

GTA Online has released a new property which is available for players to buy once they have seen the cut-scene of the Los Santos Car Meet. Autoshops can be used to modify vehicles, start car selling jobs and can also be used as a safehouse. The Autoshop can be purchased from the Maze Bank Foreclosure website and is available in 5 different locations.

4) Test Track

The Test track is a new feature in which the new underground parking lot is used as a test track for players to test their new cars. Players can also test drive the new cars in GTA Online before purchasing them on these test tracks. The test track is one safe place where players can drive around and understand how the car works without the fear of being griefed by other players.

3) Contract Robbery Heist Missions

Once a player buys an autoshop, they get access to contract missions. These missions work just like the heists, which make the game what it is today. Players can start contract missions by going to the Job Board in the Autoshops and selecting the contract job. Each job has 2 setup missions and a final heist that is based around cars.

2) New Races (Street Races and Pursuit Mode)

The Los Santos Tuner update is mainly focused on cars, be it modding or adding new cars to GTA Online. Racing is what adds excitement to having the cars in the game and GTA Online has a bunch of new races in the game. There are two new race types in GTA Online and they are as follows:

Test Track races which features Head-to-Head, Scamble and Time Trials. Map Races which feature race modes like the Street Race Series, Pursuit Series and Sprint races.

1) New Cars

By now it's no secret that the update is all about cars. The top feature of the update also had to be about the new cars being added to the game. Rockstar games has added ten new cars to the game.

The new cars that have been added to the game are:

Annis Euros which can be bought for $1,800,000, from Legendary Motorsport

which can be bought for $1,800,000, from Legendary Motorsport Annis Remus which can be bought for $1,370,000, from Southern San Andreas Super Autos

which can be bought for $1,370,000, from Southern San Andreas Super Autos Annis ZR350 which can be bought for $1,615,000, from Legendary Motorsport

which can be bought for $1,615,000, from Legendary Motorsport Dinka Jester RR which can be bought for $1,970,000, from Legendary Motorsport

which can be bought for $1,970,000, from Legendary Motorsport Dinka RT3000 which can be bought for $1,715,000, from Southern San Andreas Super Autos

which can be bought for $1,715,000, from Southern San Andreas Super Autos Karin Calico GTF which can be bought for $1,995,000, from Southern San Andreas Super Autos

which can be bought for $1,995,000, from Southern San Andreas Super Autos Karin Futo GTX which can be bought for $1,590,000, from Southern San Andreas Super Autos

which can be bought for $1,590,000, from Southern San Andreas Super Autos Obey Tailgater S which can be bought for $1,495,000, from Legendary Motorsport

which can be bought for $1,495,000, from Legendary Motorsport Vapid Dominator GTT which can be bought for $1,220,000, from Southern San Andreas Super Autos

which can be bought for $1,220,000, from Southern San Andreas Super Autos Vulkar Warrener HKR which can be bought for $$1,260,000, from Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Edited by Gautham Balaji