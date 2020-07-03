GTA Online: Top 3 cars under $300K

GTA Online has a variety of good cars for players to choose from.

Here is a list of the best cars that you can get in GTA Online under $300K.

GTA Online has a large variety of cars

Do not let your budget keep you away from possessing a good car in GTA Online. A decent car is not only judged on the basis of price but also on handling, acceleration, speed and braking system.

Top 3 cars under $300K in GTA Online

Here are the best cars under $300K in GTA Online:

#1 Pegassi Vacca

Pegassi Vacca (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

It is pretty unbelievable that you can get this luxury supercar for only $240000 from Legendary Motorsport.

The Pegassi Vacca has high horsepower and boasts of having a powerful engine. It has good handling and can manage traffic really well. The outer body of the car has good strength and can protect its engine in case of a crash. The car can also easily turn around sharp corners due to the amazing handling.

#2 Dinka Jester

Dinka Jester (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

The Dinka Jester is a two-door sports car in GTA Online. This car can easily compete with other sports cars in its class as it has good acceleration and top speed.

It is also extremely responsive to its driver and can assure a smooth ride due to its electric motor. The car has marvellous crash deformation and is really compatible for racing. It is can be bought for the same amount as the Pegassi Vacca from Legendary Motorsport.

#3 Dewbauchee Massacro

Dewbauchee Massacro (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

Introduced as a part of the High Life Update in GTA Online, this two-door sports car is a great overall performer. It offers great speed and has phenomenal braking ability, which makes it a popular choice among players.

The only downside to the Dewbauchee Massacro car is its handling. It has trouble keeping grip at high speed turns and needs an extremely skilled driver to command it. The car is worth $275000 and can be bought from Legendary Motorsport.