5 best bikes that players can buy for cheap in GTA Online as of 2021

GTA Online features a vast assortment of vehicles. But the only problem is that most of them cost a pretty penny.

While making money wouldn't be that big of a problem for expert players, beginners mostly just want to play GTA Online for fun, and opening 103 streams of income doesn't exactly count as fun. But that doesn't mean they shouldn't be able to afford decent vehicles.

This article features five GTA Online vehicles that promise value for money despite being incredibly cheap.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Incredibly affordable vehicles in GTA Online

5) Ruffian

Ruffians can get away with almost anything, and so can this symbol of unparalleled style and power. Recorded at a top speed of 127.00 mph, it's one of the fastest bikes in GTA Online. The bike also features butter-smooth handling and quick acceleration.

At only $10,000, it's more of a bargain than a hefty purchase. This is definitely a must-have in GTA Online.

4) Carbon RS

One cannot expect anything but absolute excellence from a bike called Carbon. And being a Nagasaki vehicle, this exceptional motorcycle has no trouble standing true to its reputation.

Recorded at a top speed of 124.25 mph, the Carbon RS is beyond impressive. It features great handling and decent acceleration. And, as an added perk, it looks like the goddess of pride and power.

If there is one cheap vehicle GTA Online players should get their hands on in 2021, it's the Carbon RS. It only costs $40,000, which, in GTA Online, is barely a chunk worth thinking over.

3) Sanchez (livery)

This off-road beast is one of the best GTA Online vehicles manufactured by Maibatsu.

Recorded at a top speed of 119.50 mph, the Sanchez is incredibly fast for an off-road vehicle. The typical bumps and dumps of off-road conditions don't seem to take a toll on the bike's performance and only fuel its passion for zipping through Los Santos like a ball of lightning. This only costs $7000 and can be purchased from abc.

2) The Sanchez

Manufactured by the same company, the Sanchez is just another version of the Sanchez (livery).

Like its counterpart, this incredibly popular vehicle is recorded at a top speed of $119.25 mph and is quite capable of dealing with the chaos of off-road conditions. Considering how popular these two vehicles have become over the years, GTA Online probably wouldn't have been complete without them.

1) Bati 801 RR

Of course, one cannot talk about the best bikes in GTA Online without raving about the Bati 801 RR, the ultimate king of all funky vehicles in GTA Online.

Style, however, is not the only thing the Bati 801RR is popular for. Its incredible acceleration and smooth handling always make a great case for themselves. Recorded at a top speed of 135.00 mph, there aren't a lot of bikes in GTA Online that would openly challenge the Bati 801 RR. This costs $15,000 and can be purchased from abs.