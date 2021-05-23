Which is the most useful car in GTA Online in 2021?

While spending money lavishly always has a certain appeal in GTA Online, players should try and be as frugal as possible. An Oppressor MKII or a Buzzard looks ideal right out of the gate, but players would be much better off spending money on other, cheaper vehicles.

As GTA Online doesn't exactly have a strict path to progression, the choice of how one chooses to spend their money is just about the only guarantee of success. So if a player is just starting out in the game and wants to find out where their money is best put to use, they need not look any further than the cars on this list.

These cars don't just have a very appealing price tag, but also live up to their value in spades by delivering at every possible turn.

Cars that are worth their price tag in GTA Online

Perfect for beginners - Armored Kuruma

The Armored Kuruma should be one of, if not the first purchase, players make in GTA Online. The car protects players from heavy gunfire.

When it comes to speed, the Kuruma does not disappoint as it is extremely useful for evadibg cops and making it back to safety. The car is extremely useful for heist setups, contact missions, and any other kind of work in GTA Online that requires players to be on the ground.

While the car won't survive too many rockets, it is still one of the most value-for-money purchases one can make in the game.

Useful for later in the game - Toreador

Once players have made a solid footing for themselves in GTA Online, they will look to buy cars and other kinds of vehicles as purely vanity purchases. Yet once in a while, a vehicle presents itself as a useful purchase while also satisfying the player's vanity.

The Pegassi Toreador is one such amphibious car that is deadly both on the ground as well as underwater. The car has a ton of weaponry, paired with a decent amount of armor as well as a powerful Rocket Boost that makes it a great counter against the Oppressor MKII.