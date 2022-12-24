How to get Acid Lab in GTA Online - A beginner's guide

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has become a special DLC for many players since it introduced a whole new criminal business that they can take part in and earn a lot of money from.

Businesses have always been a go-to feature for any player looking it earn a passive income in the game, so the Acid Lab was a very useful addition to GTA Online's world.

New businesses are not added to the game often, so this guide will help beginner players understand how exactly they can start the Acid Lab in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

This is how players can start the Acid Lab business in GTA Online

To get access to Acid Lab business, you need to start doing the First Dose missions. In the sixth and final mission, you are tasked with stealing a Brickade 6x6 truck, which will function as the base of operations for your Acid Lab. Once you complete this story mission, the setup missions for the Acid Lab will begin.

Dax, who is also the one that gives out the First Dose missions, will tell you that there are three different locations you can visit to find the Acid Lab equipment that needs to be attached to the Brickade 6x6. Keep in mind that any one of these locations will work, and you don't need to visit all of them. After doing this, you need to go to the Freakshop and talk to Mutt, who is going to be the one attaching the Acid equipment to the truck.

The costs come up to around $750,000. However, the entire Acid Lab business does not require a large investment, so beginner players should not worry. Moreover, you will be able to make this amount of money just by completing all of the story missions.

The Acid Lab business is now ready to be used. However, to maximize profitability, you should definitely call Dax and ask him about the Fooliganz jobs. These are side missions that will allow you to upgrade the Acid Lab equipment. Once you complete all the missions, you'll make more money when you sell products.

How to earn money with the help of Acid Lab in GTA Online

The Acid Lab works very similarly to any other business in the game, so you need to get supplies by completing supply missions and then sell them when you have enough stock.

However, just like any other business, you should resort to buying the supplies since doing that is always more profitable. Furthermore, there is also an option to boost acid production that will come in handy.

You need to talk to Mutt to buy supplies for the Acid Lab business. If you feel like closing down the business, there's always an option to pause Acid Production.

