GTA Online Acid Lab Resupply Missions (Steal Product): Types of jobs and how to play them

GTA Online Acid Lab Resupply Missions, otherwise known as Acid Product Steal Missions, are a series of jobs every Acid Lab owner can do. These are essential if one wants to earn money from the business in the virtual world of Los Santos. While the missions have been available in Grand Theft Auto Online since 2022’s Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, some players may not know how to start them. Players might also be wondering about the types of such jobs.

This article aims to share every important detail about the GTA Online Acid Lab Resupply Missions that one should know.

GTA Online Acid Lab Resupply Missions or Steal Product Jobs: Types of jobs and how to start them

Rockstar Games added a couple of Acid Lab Resupply Missions in GTA Online on December 13, 2022, and made them mandatory for all Acid Lab business owners. Here’s everything to know about them in 2025:

1) How to start GTA Online Acid Lab Resupply Missions (Steal Product jobs) in 2025?

To start the GTA Online Acid Product Steal missions, players will need to own the Acid Lab business. While most players may already own it by now, those who don’t can follow these steps to get an Acid Lab in GTA 5 Online:

Complete all First Dose missions in GTA Online. Complete the setup mission. Upgrade the Brickade 6x6 for $750,000.

Alternatively, players can directly buy the Acid Lab business (Brickade 6x6) from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for a price of $1,450,000.

To start GTA Online Acid Lab Resupply Missions, players can either interact with Mutt inside the Acid Lab or simply call him to resupply Acid. Doing so will immediately start one of the Steal Product jobs with a 30-minute timer.

2) List of all GTA Online Acid Lab Resupply Missions (Steal Product jobs) in 2025

There are five different types of GTA Online Acid Product Steal missions from which one gets started on a random basis:

Acid Product: Air drop: In this resupply mission, players have to secure the product from a Duster plane while dealing with Merryweather. Acid Product: Chemical spill: Players must acquire an Acid supply from a Humane Labs Boxville while dealing with enemies and toxic fumes. Acid Product: Deludamol vans: This type of resupply mission requires gamers to obtain a Deludamol Rumpo filled with supplies and deliver it to The Freakshop while dealing with cops. Acid Product: Grain trailer: Gamers must steal a Grain trailer and deliver it to the Ace Liquor store while being pursued by enemies. Acid Product: Volatile chemicals: This type of resupply mission requires players to steal the product from a warehouse controlled by a gang.

As part of the latest weekly event, all GTA Online Acid Lab Resupply Missions will give 2x supplies to players until April 30, 2025.

