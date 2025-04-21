How to go AFK in GTA 5 Online in 2025 (without getting kicked out)

How to go AFK in GTA 5 Online is a frequently asked question in the Grand Theft Auto community. Players are not allowed to be idle for more than a couple of minutes, exceeding which limit results in being kicked out of the session. There could be many reasons why one would want to go AFK without having to shut down the multiplayer. Over time players have found ways to stay in-game without being actively involved. However, many of them seem to have been patched by Rockstar Games.

That said, there are a few methods that are still working as of April 21, 2025. For those interested, here is a guide on how to go AFK in GTA 5 Online without getting kicked out.

How to go AFK in GTA 5 Online without getting kicked: All you need to know (2025)

Within just a minute or two of standing still, GTA 5 Online will notify you of a timer after which you will be kicked out of that particular session for staying idle. Rockstar Games lets players be idle for about 15 minutes, so there basically is no way to go AFK for long term.

However, as mentioned earlier, there are workarounds to achieve this, quite simple ones in fact.

How to go AFK in GTA 5 Online: The taxi method

How to go AFK in GTA 5 Online: Use the mobile phone to call and a request a taxi from Downtown Cab co (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online's small, albeit detailed features is the ability to hire a cab and go to any location on the map. Players can call the Downtown Cab Co. to request a taxi at their location, sit inside, choose a location, and then set off on the journey.

But if you do not select a destination after sitting inside, the game will let you stay on that instance indefinitiely, essentially allowing players to go AFK for as long as they want.

How to go AFK in GTA 5 Online: Leave the game at this point (Image via Rockstar Games)

The image above shows the exact point at which you need to stop interacting with the game.

How to go AFK in GTA 5 Online: The Nightclub garage door method

How to go AFK in GTA 5 Online: Leave the game at this screen (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Online Nightclub properties have two entrances, one is the front door, and the other is the garage door/service entrance.

You may have noticed that the game asks what level you wish to enter the Nightclub at when going through the service entrance. Just stay at this screen without choosing and option, and this will let you go AFK for as long as you want, just like the previous method.

Needless to say, this method can only be utilized by those in possession of a Nightclub, whereas the previous one can even be used by beginners. That said, if you have enough cash, the Nightclub is one of the best businesses in GTA 5 Online.

The Nightclub has more use than just letting players go AFK in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

It operates on the basis of popularity, which at the maximum level results in a $50,000 income per day. This revenue is generated passively, which means your Nightclub will make money as you partake in other activities or even if you go AFK.

All that's needed is completing a Management mission every now and then to keep your popularity up. Those interested can buy a Nightclub from Maze Bank Foreclosures. The properties range between $1,080,000 and $1,670,000.

How to go AFK in GTA 5 Online: Propped controller/keyboard method

Use a heavy object to weight down the movement key on your keyboard. On the other hand, console users or even those who play on PC with a controller can prop the stick that dictates character movement in any direction. This can be done with a rubber band, or again, a relative heavy object to keep the stick in one direction.

Doing so will keep your character moving in circles, and since it isn't idle, you won't be kicked out of the session.

However, this does run the risk of possibly damaging the controller stick in some way, like inducing the stick drift issue. For those wondering, stick drift causes the controller stick to register an input without even being interacted with, and that can be very frustrating in games like these.

Therefore, while it does work, this isn't the best way to go AFK in GTA 5 Online. The Downtown Cab Co. method mentioned earlier is perhaps the easiest and just as effective.

All of these methods are working at the time of this writing. They might get patched by Rockstar Games in the future, but that remains to be seen.

