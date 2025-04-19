All GTA 5 Online animal locations (Shoot Animals Photography Challenge)

GTA 5 Online animal locations can be hard to find for anyone who's not too familiar with the map. Los Santos and Blaine County account for a sprawling landmass with a variety of wildlife inhabiting different parts. The Shoot Animals Photography Challenge, available in GTA 5 Enhanced PC and its Current-Gen console equivalent, tasks players with finding and photographing a few creatures daily in exchange for a decent amount of cash.

Ad

For those interested in participating, here are all animal locations in GTA 5 Online for the Shoot Animals Photography Challenge.

Here are all GTA 5 Online animal locations for the Shoot Animals Photography Challenge

LS Tourist Board location near Raton Canyon, Blaine County (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players are sent the names of three animals and/or birds to find and photograph daily as part of the Shoot Animals Photography Challenge. The list is usually emailed automatically. However, if it isn't, head over to the LS Tourist Board near Raton Canyon (location shown above), stand near it, and press the prompted button.

Ad

Trending

The following images show a broad area within which you can find the respective animal or bird:

1) GTA 5 Online animal locations: Boar

GTA 5 Online animal locations: Boar (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

The boar location falls in the Raton Canyon region of the map.

Ad

2) GTA 5 Online animal locations: Cat

GTA Online animal locations: Cat (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

Cats can be found around Strawberry Avenue in South Los Santos.

Ad

3) GTA Online animal locations: Chicken hawk

GTA Online animal locations: Chicken hawk (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

The Chicken Hawk location is in Grand Senora Desert. The bird can usually be spotted flying around, so check the sky in this region.

Ad

4) GTA Online animal locations: Cow

GTA Online animal locations: Cow (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

Cows can be found on the farm a little bit north of Alamo Sea in Grapeseed.

Ad

5) GTA Online animal locations: Coyote

GTA 5 Online animal locations: Coyote (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

Coyotes populate the area close to the Sandy Shores airstrip, almost in the middle of the map.

Ad

6) GTA Online animal locations: Crow

GTA Online animal locations: Crow (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

Crow location in GTA 5 Online is the same as the chicken hawk. Once again, do check the sky for the bird.

Ad

7) GTA 5 Online animal locations: Deer

GTA Online animal locations: Deer (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

Deer can be found across Ratyon Canyon and Paleto Forest.

Ad

8) GTA Online animal locations: Great Cormorant

GTA Online animal locations: Great Cormorant (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This particular region in Grand Senora Desert is also the Great Cormorant location.

Ad

9) GTA Online animal locations: Hen

GTA Online animal locations: Hen (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

The hen's location falls in Grand Senora Desert as well, but just in a different region. This bird, however, can be found on the ground.

Ad

10) GTA Online animal locations: Mountain lion

GTA 5 Online animal locations: Mountain lion (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

Mountain lions populate Raton Canyon. Be as quick as possible in photographing one, as they will attack you when found.

Ad

11) GTA 5 Online animal locations: Pig

GTA Online animal locations: Pig (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

The pig's location in GTA Online is pretty much the same as that of cows. They can be found around the farm in Grapeseed.

Ad

12) GTA Online animal locations: Pug

GTA Online animal locations: Pug (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

The pug's location is in the city of Los Santos, in its Rockford Hills district. The animal can usually be seen on sidewalks in the region.

Ad

13) GTA Online animal locations: Poodle

GTA Online animal locations: Poodle (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

The poodle's location is the same as the pug; this animal can also be found on sidewalks.

Ad

14) GTA 5 Online animal locations: Rabbit

GTA 5 Online animal locations: Rabbit (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

The rabbit location is the same as that of the mountain lion. They are small and can easily blend in with the environment, so you may have to look around very carefully.

Ad

15) GTA Online animal locations: Seagull

GTA Online animal locations: Seagull (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

Seagulls can be found in Los Santos' Terminal district, around the docks.

Ad

Finding animals and birds can take time, even if you know where to look. Therefore, players are advised to be patient. Visiting these locations during the day can also be beneficial due to better visibility.

GTA 5 Online Shoot Animals Photography Challenge: Rewards

The Zoophilist Outfit (Image via Rockstar Games)

Taking an animal/bird's photograph and sending it to the LS Tourist Board pays $20,000 and 500 RP. Photographing all three creatures listed for the day will pay a bonus of $40,000 and 5,000 RP.

Ad

Players are also rewarded the Zoophilist Outfit when they complete a Shoot Animals Photography Challenge list for the first time. Furthermore, photographing 10 creatures will unlock the Trade Price of the Declasse Park Ranger SUV on Warstock Cache and Carry.

The animals and birds can be photographed using your character's mobile phone. Once a photograph has been taken correctly, the button to send it to the LS Tourist Board will be prompted in the bottom right corner of your screen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More