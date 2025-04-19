All GTA 5 Online animal locations (Shoot Animals Photography Challenge)

GTA 5 Online animal locations can be hard to find for anyone who's not too familiar with the map. Los Santos and Blaine County account for a sprawling landmass with a variety of wildlife inhabiting different parts. The Shoot Animals Photography Challenge, available in GTA 5 Enhanced PC and its Current-Gen console equivalent, tasks players with finding and photographing a few creatures daily in exchange for a decent amount of cash.
For those interested in participating, here are all animal locations in GTA 5 Online for the Shoot Animals Photography Challenge.
Players are sent the names of three animals and/or birds to find and photograph daily as part of the Shoot Animals Photography Challenge. The list is usually emailed automatically. However, if it isn't, head over to the LS Tourist Board near Raton Canyon (location shown above), stand near it, and press the prompted button.
The following images show a broad area within which you can find the respective animal or bird:
1) GTA 5 Online animal locations: Boar
The boar location falls in the Raton Canyon region of the map.
2) GTA 5 Online animal locations: Cat
Cats can be found around Strawberry Avenue in South Los Santos.
3) GTA Online animal locations: Chicken hawk
The Chicken Hawk location is in Grand Senora Desert. The bird can usually be spotted flying around, so check the sky in this region.
4) GTA Online animal locations: Cow
Cows can be found on the farm a little bit north of Alamo Sea in Grapeseed.
5) GTA Online animal locations: Coyote
Coyotes populate the area close to the Sandy Shores airstrip, almost in the middle of the map.
6) GTA Online animal locations: Crow
Crow location in GTA 5 Online is the same as the chicken hawk. Once again, do check the sky for the bird.
7) GTA 5 Online animal locations: Deer
Deer can be found across Ratyon Canyon and Paleto Forest.
8) GTA Online animal locations: Great Cormorant
This particular region in Grand Senora Desert is also the Great Cormorant location.
9) GTA Online animal locations: Hen
The hen's location falls in Grand Senora Desert as well, but just in a different region. This bird, however, can be found on the ground.
10) GTA Online animal locations: Mountain lion
Mountain lions populate Raton Canyon. Be as quick as possible in photographing one, as they will attack you when found.
11) GTA 5 Online animal locations: Pig
The pig's location in GTA Online is pretty much the same as that of cows. They can be found around the farm in Grapeseed.
12) GTA Online animal locations: Pug
The pug's location is in the city of Los Santos, in its Rockford Hills district. The animal can usually be seen on sidewalks in the region.
13) GTA Online animal locations: Poodle
The poodle's location is the same as the pug; this animal can also be found on sidewalks.
14) GTA 5 Online animal locations: Rabbit
The rabbit location is the same as that of the mountain lion. They are small and can easily blend in with the environment, so you may have to look around very carefully.
15) GTA Online animal locations: Seagull
Seagulls can be found in Los Santos' Terminal district, around the docks.
Finding animals and birds can take time, even if you know where to look. Therefore, players are advised to be patient. Visiting these locations during the day can also be beneficial due to better visibility.
GTA 5 Online Shoot Animals Photography Challenge: Rewards
Taking an animal/bird's photograph and sending it to the LS Tourist Board pays $20,000 and 500 RP. Photographing all three creatures listed for the day will pay a bonus of $40,000 and 5,000 RP.
Players are also rewarded the Zoophilist Outfit when they complete a Shoot Animals Photography Challenge list for the first time. Furthermore, photographing 10 creatures will unlock the Trade Price of the Declasse Park Ranger SUV on Warstock Cache and Carry.
The animals and birds can be photographed using your character's mobile phone. Once a photograph has been taken correctly, the button to send it to the LS Tourist Board will be prompted in the bottom right corner of your screen.