GTA Online Chicken Hawk location: A brief guide

The Wildlife Photography Challenge was added to GTA Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions with the January 4, 2024 weekly update. As part of this event, players must find and photograph certain animals and birds, including the Chicken Hawk. The Wildlife Photography Challenge is a daily event and can be started by visiting the LS Tourist Board in Blaine County.

The list of animals to be photographed on a given day will be emailed to you on your in-game smartphone. Those searching for the Chicken Hawk's location in Grand Theft Auto Online can get help from this article.

The Chicken Hawk location in GTA Online is Grand Senora Desert

As stated, you can trigger the new GTA Online Wildlife Photography Challenge by visiting the LS Tourist Board in Blaine County. It will be marked on the map with a purple icon in the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness area. Here is an image of its map icon and what it looks like in the game:

The LS Tourist Board location (Image via YouTube/TGG)

Stand near this board and press the button prompt in the top left corner of the screen to receive the list of animals and birds to be photographed. Only three creatures will be assigned for one day, and if you have the Chicken Hawk on your list, you will find it in the Grand Senora Desert.

Here is an image depicting the area (red circle) within which you shall find the Chicken Hawk in Grand Theft Auto Online:

Chicken Hawk Location in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

The bird can be found flying around in this area. Once spotted, use the Snapmatic app on your in-game smartphone to photograph it, and then press the button required to send the image to the LS Tourist Board.

The Chicken Hawk flying in Blaine County's Grand Senora Desert (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

All assigned animals and birds can be photographed in this manner, and each picture rewards $20,000 and 500 RP. All Wildlife Photography Challenge map locations can be found in the following YouTube video:

The whereabouts of all animals in this event, such as all cormorant locations in GTA Online, have been revealed in this video, making the challenge very easy to complete.

The new Declasse Park Ranger (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Zoophilist Outfit can be unlocked by completing the first Wildlife Photography Challenge list. Additionally, the Declasse Park Ranger can be unlocked by photographing one animal, and photographing 10 will unlock its Trade Price.

That said, it must be remembered that the Wildlife Photography Challenge is only available in Grand Theft Auto Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. Animals debuted in this multiplayer version with the GTA Online Chop Shop update.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want Rockstar to add a similar event in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes