All cormorant locations in GTA Online Wildlife Photography Challenge

The GTA Online weekly update always brings something exciting for the community, and the ongoing Wildlife Photography Challenge for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players is one of them. While the task is relatively simple, searching for some of them can be challenging.

Some animals, like cows and dogs, are in abundance and can be seen roading across the map; others, like the cormorant, can be a little tricky to spot. These flying creatures, while distinct, can be confusing to find among other animals with wings in the air.

Well, this article will provide you with some of the best locations where you can find this bird in GTA Online and easily click their picture.

Cormorants can be found in several places across the map in GTA Online

The GTA Online Wildlife Photography Challenge has opened a great way for players to explore the map and check out all the cool animals that Rockstar Games has added to the free mode on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game. Not only are there pets roaming around the city, but there are wild animals in the forest as well.

Now, one of the best places to locate a cormorant in GTA Online is by visiting a marsh. These Pelican-like creatures love to fly over these areas, and players can easily photograph them from the ground. The first of the two locations where you will witness this creature is the Lago Zancudo marsh, which is south of Fort Zancudo in Los Santos.

The second place where one can click a picture of the cormorant is the Grand Senora Desert. Players can find these birds flying over the sky in flocks. Since they are pretty slow, it is easy to take a good shot on the first try. Apart from this, players can also spot it in the Mount Chiliad State Wilderness area.

Users can unlock and purchase the Declasse Park Ranger to make the whole event even more epic by driving a ranger car across the wilderness looking for animals. Similar to the event, this opportunity is currently only available for players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The ongoing weekly update has also brought several other events and money-making opportunities by offering 2x cash and RP on certain tasks and Adversary Modes in GTA Online. Players can use them to stack a lot of money without engaging in anything stressful.

