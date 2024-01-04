Rockstar adds Declasse Park Ranger in GTA Online with the latest update

GTA Online has just received the first weekly update of 2024, and what a way to kick-start the New Year it is. Rockstar Games have made the Declasse Park Ranger purchasable for everyone as part of the recent Chop Shop DLC drip-feed content. The 4-door full-size law enforcement vehicle can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $2,980,000 after completing an objective.

The move to debut the Declasse Park Ranger coincides with the beginning of a brand new Wildlife Photography Challenge in Los Santos.

Declasse Park Ranger now available in GTA Online Chop Shop update, only for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users

Rockstar Games started 2024 with a decent GTA Online weekly update by making the Declasse Park Ranger available to purchase, allowing PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players to cruise around the city of Los Santos roleplaying with it. To unlock it, gamers must photograph one animal as part of the Wildlife Photography Challenge.

The Declasse Park Ranger is a variant of the Granger, a 4-door SUV in the game, specially modified to be used for San Andreas State Park Rangers, a division within the San Andreas Parks Commission as per the in-game lore. While it is almost identical to the other vehicle, players can find noticeable changes here and there, along with PARK RANGER markings around the vehicle.

Rockstar Games described the Declasse Park Ranger in the following manner:

“People say that members of the San Andreas State Park Rangers aren't real cops. But then, you aren't even a real member of San Andreas State Park Rangers. You're just a concerned citizen with a passion for keeping the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness free of litter, and a whole lot of backpackers smeared over your hood. But hey, even vigilantes can look the part.”

On the performance front, the Declasse Park Ranger may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, but it still provides a solid performance as an SUV in the game. It runs on a turbocharged twin-cam Inline-4 engine with a 5-speed transmission. According to Broughy1322’s testing, the law enforcement vehicle can reach a top speed of 96.00 mph (154.50 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:22.149.

Players can use the Declasse Park Ranger while participating in the Wildlife Photography Challenge, in which they take pictures of animals in return for cash bonuses.

While there are many expected returning vehicles in GTA 6, the Declasse Park Ranger could be one of them.

