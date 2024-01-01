5 Vice City vehicles that should return in GTA 6

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated titles ever, and fans can't wait for Rockstar Games to roll it out in 2025. Ever since the game was confirmed to be set in Vice City, many have wondered which iconic vehicles will be reintegrated from the original 2002 title. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City has some fantastic cars and motorcycles that players would love to drive around the city.

To that end, this article lists five vehicles that Rockstar should bring back with GTA 6.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Infernus, Stinger, and more vehicles from Vice City that should appear in GTA 6

1) Infernus

Infernus is one of the most iconic cars from GTA Vice City. It has appeared in almost all the major Grand Theft Auto titles, and hopefully, Rockstar Games will add it to GTA 6 as well.

The vehicle's iconic look is inspired by the real-life Lamborghini Countach. In Vice City, Infernus is one of the fastest vehicles and can reach a top speed of 149.13 mph (240.00 km/h).

2) Hotring Racer

Hotring Racer is another vehicle from Vice City that fans want to see in GTA 6. Notably, this Sports Car has appeared in San Andreas as well. The developers took inspiration from the real-life Ford Thunderbird Gen IX to craft this rapid vehicle.

Not only does the Hotring Racer look good, it also has a great top speed of 136.70 mph (220.00 km/h). This combination makes it a great contentedor for the GTA 6 vehicle roster.

3) Stinger

Most Vice City enthusiasts will remember driving the Stinger around the city. Its long slanted hood with the headlamps set deeper into the front makes for an iconic look. The roofless model fits quite well for a tropical city and would be a great addition to GTA 6.

With a top speed of 124.27 mph (200.00 km/h), it's a solid addition to your collection. Rockstar Games took inspiration from the 1968-1973 Ferrari Daytona Spyder to design this car. It also appears in all the major Grand Theft Auto games, so fans will expect to see it in the upcoming entry.

4) Angel

While Vice City did not have a plethora of motorcycles like in GTA 5, the available ones are extremely fun. Angel is one such vehicle that offers both panache as well as speed which makes it a fan-favorite and the reason why many want to see it in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Based on the Harley-Davidson Panhead, the Angel is a cruiser-style motorcycle with raised handlebars and comes in the iconic American Flag livery. It can also reach a top speed of 118.06 mph (190.00 km/h), allowing players to zoom past others regardless of the terrain.

5) Phoenix

The long slanting hood with the raised portion and the three red dots lend the Phoenix an iconic status in Vice City. While Rockstar Games has modified the car's design in GTA 5, fans want to see the original version in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Phoenix takes inspiration from several vehicles, including the Pontiac Trans Am, the 1982-1992 Chevrolet Camaro, and the 1970-1973 Chevrolet Camaro. It can also reach a top speed of 124.27 mph (200.00 km/h) with ease. While it falls under the Sports category in Vice City, it looks and feels like a Muscle car.

So, it will be interesting to see if Rockstar decides to reintegrate this iconic car in the upcoming entry.

While the studio has not revealed much about the GTA 6 story, fans are diving into speculations and rumors. It could be a comedy/thriller like Vice City or gritty and dark like Grand Theft Auto 4.

