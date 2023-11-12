10 fastest motorcycles in GTA 5's online mode (2023)

Motorcycles in GTA Online offer unparalleled agility and maneuverability on the road. Not only are they fast, but they can also tackle almost every type of terrain, be it flat highways or bumpy country roads. But since the online multiplayer has a big roster of these two-wheelers, it can get a lot confusing to pick out the best or the fastest one among them.

Speed is the deciding factor during races as well as the cop chases where the fastest vehicle makes it to the top. So, purchasing the right motorcycle becomes even more important in the multiplayer lobbies of GTA 5's online mode.

This article lists ten of the fastest motorcycles that players can pick in the game without having to think twice.

Top 10 fastest motorcycles in GTA Online that are worth their money

10) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is one of the most troublesome vehicles in the multiplayer lobbies. It first appeared in the game in 2018 with the After Hours update and has been a menace ever since.

While it can only go up to 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h), it has the power of flight and is equipped with Homing Missiles that can kill everyone else. This raises its price to a ridiculous $8,000,000. So, players should wait for the GTA Online weekly update, where it can sometimes be purchased at a discount. It also has a lap time of 0:53.387.

9) Western Powersurge

The Western Powersurge is an electric motorcycle that was first featured in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update in 2022. It is both dashing and quick to get a spot on the list.

Players will need to spend a total of $1,605,000 at Legendary Motorsport to purchase this motorcycle and achieve a top speed of 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h). It also has a lap time of 0:55.371.

8) Shitzu Hakuchou

Similar to its real-life counterpart, Suzuki Hayabusa, the Shitzu Hakuchou is a good-looking vehicle that first appeared in GTA Online in 2014 with the Last Team Standing update. It was also featured in Grand Theft Auto 4.

Capable of achieving a top speed of 134.00 mph (215.65 km/h), this motorcycle can no longer be purchased normally in the game. So, gamers will need to wait for special events or weekly updates to spend a mere $82,000 for all this speed and performance. It has a lap time of 1:00.760.

7) Pegassi Bati 801

The Pegassi Bati 801 is one of the oldest vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 that can be purchased in both the single-player campaign as well as in the online multiplayer mode.

It can easily reach 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h) without a hitch and only comes at $15,000, making it one of the best price-to-performance vehicles in GTA Online. It has a lap time of 0:58.625 and is based on the real-life Ducati 848.

6) Nagasaki BF400

The Nagasaki BF400 is a vehicle that was first seen in GTA San Andreas and then entered Grand Theft Auto Online with the Cunning Stunts update in 2016. So, a lot of veterans of the series easily recognize this motorcycle in the stores.

This KTM Adventure-inspired motorcycle can easily reach 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h) without losing control of the vehicle. Gamers can also purchase it for a small amount of $95,000 from Southern S.A. Super Autos. It has a lap time of 1:03.263.

5) Maibatsu Manchez Scout C

The Maibatsu Manchez Scout C is a military-style armored motorcycle that appeared in GTA Online during the Los Santos Drug Wars update in 2022. It is a "delivery vehicle" that is used for completing the drug run missions.

It can reach a top speed of 137.75 mph (221.69 km/h) but cannot be purchased separately in the online multiplayer. Players can only access this vehicle after purchasing the Acid Lab in GTA Online. It has a lap time of 1:06.133.

4) Maibatsu Manchez Scout

Although the Maibatsu Manchez Scout looks similar to the Manchez Scout C due to being a variant of the same base vehicle, its top speed is different. This motorcycle appeared in the online multiplayer with the Cayo Perico Heist update in 2021.

Maibatsu Manchez Scout can go up to 139.75 mph (224.91 km/h), which is quite quick for this type of motorcycle. Interested parties can purchase it from Warstock Cache & Carry for $225,000. It has a lap time of 1:06.968.

3) Pegassi Oppressor

The Pegassi Oppressor is another weaponized motorcycle on the list that can take flight and has rocket boosters allowing quick accelerations. It was introduced to GTA Online with the Gunrunning Pack update in 2017.

Able to achieve a top speed of 140.00 mph (225.31 km/h), this vehicle is available for purchase at Warstock Cache & Carry for $2,750,000. While some might argue it is too expensive, the lap time of 0:51.953 makes it worth the money.

2) Western Deathbike

The Western Deathbike is based on the same motorcycle that Daryl used in The Walking Dead. It first appeared in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2018 with the Arena Wars update.

While this motorcycle can go as fast as 150.00 mph (241.40 km/h), it can be expensive to own. The base version of the vehicle comes at $120,000, and then players need to spend another $1,269,000 to reach this model. However, it does have an impressive lap time of 0:59.017.

1) Western Reever

The Western Reever is one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online. First introduced in 2022 with The Contract update, this motorcycle is one of the quickest vehicles in the online multiplayer.

Boasting a top speed of 163.00 mph (262.32 km/h), the Western Reever can zip past all the opponents in the game without a hitch. Although it has a price tag of $1,900,000, the speed, acceleration, and handling make it worth the money. It also has a lap time of 0:59.459.

With the GTA 6 leaked footage uncovering a lot of things, Rockstar Games might add some of these vehicles to the upcoming title as well.

