 7 games like GTA 5 to play on Steam Deck OLED

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is a prime example of how open-world games should be. It has free exploration, and players aren't bound to a linear story, so they can decide when to move forward with the plot. While PCs and consoles have a great roster of such video games, Steam Deck often gets left behind.

While Valve's gaming device can run GTA 5 pretty smoothly, users are still wondering if there are games similar to Rockstar's title available on the Deck.

This article lists seven GTA 5-like games that can be played on the Steam Deck OLED.

Top 7 GTA 5-like games that run well on Steam Deck OLED

1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Simply interchange guns for swords and special abilities with magic, and you have the perfect GTA 5-like video game with a vast open world for players to discover.

For anyone who likes the thrill of the police chases in Grand Theft Auto 5, Witcher 3 has a similar feature wherein guards and monsters start hunting down Geralt (the game's protagonist), making things exciting and dangerous.

Several character and weapon customization options give players full control over how they wish to enjoy the title. The vast map is also filled with big and small missions similar to what GTA 5 offers.

2) Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is another title that comes closer to what GTA 5 has in store for everyone, with tons of customization options and even more guns. This game is set in a futuristic sci-fi world and has everything that Rockstar's title has and lacks.

The character customization is on another level in Cyberpunk 2077. Gamers can make their characters look completely human or turn them into cyborgs.

On top of that, the game has many missions that allow the players to invest hours into the title without getting bored. With CD Projekt RED rolling out new updates and DLCs, things are bound to stay interesting for quite some time.

3) PAYDAY 2

Bank heists and other organized crimes are the core of GTA 5, where gamers can feel the thrill of such activities without doing anything bad themselves. Well, PAYDAY 2 has it all as well.

In this four-player co-op shooter, teams participate in all sorts of crimes, from looting banks to raiding important locations. Those who like to play alongside their friends can also enjoy this multiplayer title.

Although PAYDAY 2 is not an open-world game like GTA 5, it offers a sense of freedom with big maps where the heists take place. Gamers who like Grand Theft Auto Online will enjoy it even more.

4) Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

Although Valve hasn't officially mentioned Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition as Stem Deck-compatible, gamers can run this game smoothly on the handheld console without many issues.

It belongs on the list of GTA-like games since it's almost a replica of the series while retaining its flare and style. Set in Hong Kong, Wei Shen infiltrates a criminal syndicate to gather important intel and destroy the organization from within.

The open-world map is similar to what the GTA games offer. While the character customization is limited, it's still more than enough to keep players invested. The plot and the overall gameplay will remind gamers of the popular Rockstar title.

5) Yakuza 0

The whole Yakuza series is highly popular among the gaming community. It has charming characters, witty dialog, and an open world to explore. The crime-infested cities offer all the chances anyone needs to beat someone up.

While the game's main plot might seem dull to many, the action and adventure are unmatched. The protagonist duo gets neck-deep into trouble but always finds a way out.

Like Grand Theft Auto 5, Yakuza 0 is a multi-protagonist game filled with crime and action. The open world allows gamers to take things at their own pace without hurrying with the plot, giving them the freedom to complete side tasks or roam while wreaking havoc to pass the time.

6) Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is an open-world RPG with everything one expects from a game set in a futuristic world where machines rule the humans, and everything is a threat to life.

Like GTA 5 features and gameplay mechanics, the game has a vast map that offers plenty of opportunities to explore surroundings while picking up new weapons or encountering different enemies.

Horizon Zero Dawn's main plot can sometimes be a slow burn, considering how the story moves forward. But the overall freedom that gamers have more than makes up for the lack of pace.

7) Mad Max

Mad Max is a heartbreaking story of a character who has gone through extremely rough times. However, the small yet open world, crawling with all sorts of enemies and random encounters, allows gamers to vent their fury.

Since the game is set in a dystopian wasteland, the focus is on weapon and vehicle customization. So, people who like to add or remove things from their cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 will adore the vehicle upgrades in Mad Max.

Although the plot is set in the future, the game follows a path similar to other open-world games, where the players choose when they want to continue the story. This sense of freedom is necessary for games where the plot extends too long.

So, these were some games that GTA 5 fans can enjoy on their Steam Deck OLED while waiting for the Grand Theft Auto 6 to drop.

