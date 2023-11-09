GTA 5 has reportedly sold 190 million copies till now, as per Take-Two Interactive

GTA 5 has proven to be one of the most successful games in the series, and Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has shared the latest sales number the game achieved. During the recent earnings call, which was held on November 8, 2023, it was revealed that Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold over a staggering 190 million copies worldwide to date.

GTA 5 continues to break records, setting a high bar for the next game

Expand Tweet

According to famous insider Ben (@videotechuk_) on X/Twitter, Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, recently shed light on the game’s financial success. During the latest conference call, it was reported that Grand Theft Auto 5 had sold over 190 million copies, with over five million alone sold in Q4 2023.

As per the earnings call, the game has managed to reach a whopping $1 billion in retail sales faster than any entertainment release in history.

This is a notable milestone for the company and a significant achievement in today’s gaming landscape. It is indeed remarkable that the title is still selling strong despite having been released ten years ago. A major part of this continued success is due to the popularity of its online counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online, which the developers have been supporting with regular updates. This is how the company shared the achievement in the latest report:

“Best-selling game of the past 10 years in the U.S., based on both unit and dollar sales”

In 2023, they released the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update for GTA Online, adding tons of new vehicles, missions, features, and much more. This is a primary factor behind the game’s success and healthy player base in 2023.

Additionally, the franchise has sold a total of over 410 million units so far, as per the earnings call.

New Grand Theft Auto game trailer is set to release next month

The first official GTA 6 trailer is expected to be showcased next month to celebrate Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary. The latest Bloomberg report also confirms that the game will feature two protagonists (a man and a woman), with the iconic Vice City returning to the long-running series.

Fans can expect the release date for the next Grand Theft Auto title to be around late 2024 or Spring 2025.